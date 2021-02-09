Charly Caruso Unintentionally Admits To Liking 'DP' On Raw Talk

If Nia Jax's 'Ow, My Hole!' trending on Twitter during last night's Raw, wasn't enough, Charly Caruso caused a few raised eyebrows during a segment with R-Truth and Damian Priest on Raw Talk when she admitted to liking 'DP' ...

R-Truth said, "she gets confused sometimes"...

Obviously, she was referring to Damian Priest, but if you have got a wondering mind then you might want to look up 'DP' on Urban Dictionary.

Watch what she said below.