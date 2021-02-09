A Big Rematch Involving Brock Lesnar Reportedly 'On The Table'

Since Roman Reigns joined forces with Paul Heyman there has been much speculation about another Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar match.

In a report from the Wrestling Observer, WWE is reportedly planning a third WrestleMania for Reigns and Lesnar but it will not take place this year.

"As far as an idea goes, Reigns vs. Lesnar at a WrestleMania is on the table as an obvious match down the line, but not this year. It’s a story with the Heyman storyline, and there are many different ways you could tell it."

WWE is currently planning to have Roman Reigns vs. Edge for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37.