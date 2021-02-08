Mick Foley Sends Well Wishes to Terry Funk

Mick Foley took to his Facebook page to send well wishes to Terry Funk after reports that Funk is dealing with serious pain issues relating to his hip.

Foley posted on his Facebook account:

“I need to give Terry Funk a phone call. From what I understand, he’s in some serious pain after a lifetime of giving his all to the wrestling business. His hip, in particular is giving him a lot of trouble. Terry is not only a great friend, but my mentor, and one of the biggest influences on my career. In my opinion, he is the greatest of all time, based not only on his amazing array of incredible matches with all different types of opponents over the course of several decades – but for his ability to make it SO easy to believe! No one made the suspension of disbelief easier than Terry Funk. Even in his 70s, he could enter a gymnasium full of fans – many years home had no idea who he was, and still fill the gymnasium with genuine concern over the well-being of the referee, timekeeper, and any wrestler who crossed his path.

When I’m on the road doing my one-man shows, my favorite stories revolve around Terry Funk. If you have some positive energy or a prayer to spare, but I think Terry would appreciate them.”