GCW Collective Returning For WrestleMania 37 Weekend In Tampa

Orange Crush and Toyvomit present GCW’s The Collective Remix

April 8-10 at The Cuban Club in Ybor City, FL

Tickets will go on sale this Friday at Noon.

The major players return such as Joey Janela’s Spring Break and Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport along with Effy’s Big Gay Brunch, For the Culture, Jimmy Lloyd’s D-Generation F.

New GCW Franchises joining The Collective include Allie Kat’s Real Hot Girl Shit, the 2 day 16-Man Acid Cup Tournament and a special ‘Alex Colon Produce’ Deathmatch event called “Planet Death”.

The Collective is also joined by new partners in rising upstart VXS, along with Florida favorites No Peace Underground and Unsanctioned Pro out of Ohio.

All in-ring action will take place OUTDOORS in the Cuban Club Courtyard and attendance will be capped at 20% of Capacity. Masks are required and tickets will be sold using a staggered and socially distanced seating chart. Covid safety protocols will be strictly enforced on the grounds.

2020 Tampa Collective Ticket Holders will have until Thursday at Midnite to redeem credit, rollover their 2020 packages or choose to reserve their credit or Rollover packages to 2022 in Dallas.