Big Update On WWE WrestleMania 37 Production

WWE WrestleMania 37 will again this year be a two-night event, taking place on April 10th & 11th. One big difference this year is the event will take place at the Raymond James Stadium with a limited capacity crowd in attendance.

One issue that has been brought up within WWE is the fact that there will be a lot of empty seats on camera due to COVID-19 social distancing and this may look bad in terms of presentation.

However, one thing that might solve this is adopting the fan cutouts that were used during Super Bowl last night.

It appears WWE is considering it.

WrestleVotes tweeted:

"Good news! Text from a source just now saying WWE will 100% discuss having the cutouts again. Says ‘it’s beyond dumb to not, RJS looked wonderful for what it was.'"