Edge Comments On Criticism Of His Royal Rumble Win

During a recent interview on Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast, Edge addressed criticism of him winning the 2021 Royal Rumble match.



“All I can control is trying to be in the best shape I can possibly be in,” Edge said. “Bust my ass in the gym so that at least I can look the part, move the part, feel the part and that’s all I can control.”



“I can’t control people’s opinions, I can’t control if people have ageism issues. What I want to do is come back and tell how the story [is told] and tell it with multiple dance partners. If those dance partners can take something from it, that’s my goal.”



“I just want it to be that if a talent sees ‘Vs. Edge’ on the sheet, that they’re excited and not this is going to be difficult,” Edge said. “I don’t want to get to that stage, I’ll be gone before that happens hopefully in a perfect world. I want to come back and just try and tell some great stories. If I can impart some type of wisdom or experience from doing this for 29 years, then that’s part of the goal. I want to leave this better than when I came into it.” (quote WrestlingInc.com)