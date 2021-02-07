WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE Ring Announcer Engaged To Be Married
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 07, 2021
WWE SmackDown ring announcer Greg Hamilton is now engaged to be married.
He shared the news on Twitter:
“She…..said…..YES…..!!!! @WWEGraves @wwe @KaylaBraxtonWWE @AlyseAshtonWWE @NatbyNature @sarahschreib @CarmellaWWE @SashaBanksWWE @MontezFordWWE @AngeloDawkins @ShinsukeN @WWEApollo @otiswwe @ByronSaxton @BookerT5x @JCLayfield Love you all….can’t believe this is my life.”
