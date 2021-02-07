Bayley’s Royal Rumble Hair Rib On Michael Cole Backfired

As seen recently Bayley has been shaving things into the back of her hair, and during last Sunday's WWE Royal Rumble, Bayley took a shot at Michael Cole, by shaving “COLE” on the back of her head. She was encouraged to do so by Cole's broadcast partner Corey Graves who discussed the rib on his podcast, After the Bell however Graves noted the rib kind of backfired as Cole wasn’t scheduled to call the Women’s Royal Rumble match.

Here is what Graves had to say about the rib:

“Bayley thought it would be hilarious to rib Cole by putting his name in the back of her hair, much like Ravishing Rick Rude used to put his opponents face on his tights. I think that was the mentality. So, we were in the barbershop that is at the ThunderDome earlier in the day and I’m getting my hair lined up and my beard taken care of. Bayley walked in and she started asking what she should put in the back of her hair. It’s been a thing she’s been doing recently. She actually suggested the name Cole.” “I said, ‘Yea, I think it’s a great idea. I think it’s going to be really funny. I think it’s going to be downright hysterical. I can’t wait to see his face when he realizes what you did.’ About three hours later, I got a text from Cole and it’s a photo of him and Bayley and a reminder that Cole was not calling the women’s Royal Rumble match. I did know that but I didn’t realize it at the time. It didn’t register. We had a full-blown conversation about how hilarious it would be and even I forgot that Cole was not going to be ringside, so I encouraged Bayley to shave Michael Cole’s name into the back of her head, basically for no one’s entertainment but my own. Bayley was none too thrilled with that.”

Thanks to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription.