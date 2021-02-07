AEW’s Dax Harwood Reveals He Was Bulimic At One Stage

AEW’s Dax Harwood opened up about his struggle with his weight over the years in an Instagram post, revealing that he was bulimic for a period.

He posted, “Getting real for a second, I’ve always struggled with my weight. At one time, I was actually bulimic. My highest weight was 282lbs, which on a 5’10” frame is not very “attractive”; nor healthy. I’ve tried every diet, but they rarely worked because I’m so afraid of food. I was scared of going backwards..

With the help of my friend @ferlanbaileyifbbpro, he’s put me on a healthier path and continues to guide me along even when I question him..More than a coach, he’s a great human being. If you have dietary or workout needs, this is the guy for you! Thank you Ferlan, for all your help..

Now all you Internet fans can go back to talking about my dad bod and loose skin!”