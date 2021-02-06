WWE Champion Drew McIntyre To Address Sheamus On Monday's Raw
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 06, 2021
The official
WWE website has announced that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will address the attack by Sheamus that took place on last week's Raw on Monday.
It was a Brogue Kick Drew McIntyre will never forget, and now the WWE Champion is set to address it this Monday.
After Royal Rumble Match winner Edge put McIntyre on notice last Monday, Sheamus appeared to seemingly come to the defense of his friend, only to rock the WWE Champion, and the WWE Universe, with a devastating Brogue Kick. Sheamus was quick to make his motivations clear, eyeing an opportunity at McIntyre’s WWE Title, a request that the Scottish Warrior quickly and vehemently accepted.
With an inevitable title clash on the horizon, what will McIntyre have to say to his former best friend? Tune into Raw this at 8/7 C on USA Network to find out!
