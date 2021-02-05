Vince McMahon Apparently "Livid" Over Steve Cutler Getting COVID-19

WWE released Steve Cutler from his contract Thursday, and wished him the best. It was reported he was released after he had heat with Vince McMahon himself.

He tested positive for COVID in January. His girlfriend who is Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, confirmed on Twitter yesterday that they both tested positive that month.

Dave Meltzer at Wrestling Observer is reporting Vince was apparently livid when he heard Cutler got the COVID virus which had him off TV for one week. It is believed that Cutler came down with COVID-19 at his New Year’s Eve party.

Vince was not happy with him getting sick at the party as he made promises to a few wrestlers saying they'd have a safe working environment when they returned to work. One such person was Roman Reigns apparently. Cutler had been around everybody backstage during SmackDown, and this didn't fly well with Vince. Cutler is apparently also the first pro wrestler to be fired over getting the virus.