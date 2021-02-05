WWE Pays Tribute To Butch Reed On SmackDown

Reed’s official Instagram account announced that he passed away this morning at the age of 66. He passed due to heart problems, and suffered from two heart attacks in 2021 before his passing.

On tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, WWE paid tribute to the late Butch Reed by opening up with a graphic.

» More News From This Feed

Kurt Angle Opens Up About His Past Painkiller Addiction, Advice For Those Suffering

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was recently a guest on Knockin Doors Down on which he opened up about his sobriety and how he got addicted to painkiller[...] Feb 06 - WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was recently a guest on Knockin Doors Down on which he opened up about his sobriety and how he got addicted to painkiller[...]

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre To Address Sheamus On Monday's Raw

The official WWE website has announced that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will address the attack by Sheamus that took place on last week's Raw on Monday[...] Feb 06 - The official WWE website has announced that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will address the attack by Sheamus that took place on last week's Raw on Monday[...]

Leave WrestlingNewsSource.com Feedback

Your comments help us improve our website. Thank you for visiting WrestlingNewsSource.com. Please use the form below to leave your feedback and tell [...] Feb 06 - Your comments help us improve our website. Thank you for visiting WrestlingNewsSource.com. Please use the form below to leave your feedback and tell [...]

Vince McMahon Apparently "Livid" Over Steve Cutler Getting COVID-19

WWE released Steve Cutler from his contract Thursday, and wished him the best. It was reported he was released after he had heat with Vince McMahon hi[...] Feb 05 - WWE released Steve Cutler from his contract Thursday, and wished him the best. It was reported he was released after he had heat with Vince McMahon hi[...]

WWE Announcement On When Seth Rollins Will Return

WWE made an announcement on tonight's episode of SmackDown telling fans when we could expect to see Seth Rollins make his return to the blue brand. H[...] Feb 05 - WWE made an announcement on tonight's episode of SmackDown telling fans when we could expect to see Seth Rollins make his return to the blue brand. H[...]

WWE Pays Tribute To Butch Reed On SmackDown

On tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, WWE paid tribute to the late Butch Reed by opening up with a graphic. Reed’s official Instagram ac[...] Feb 05 - On tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, WWE paid tribute to the late Butch Reed by opening up with a graphic. Reed’s official Instagram ac[...]

Ring of Honor Launches New Online Store

In some recent ROH news, the wrestling promotion announced that they've done a major revamp of their online shop. You can visit it by going here. [...] Feb 05 - In some recent ROH news, the wrestling promotion announced that they've done a major revamp of their online shop. You can visit it by going here. [...]

When Boris Lets Brits Out of Lockdown For The First Time (Watch)

Britain began its third national COVID-19 lockdown a month ago with citizens under orders to stay at home and the government calling for one last majo[...] Feb 05 - Britain began its third national COVID-19 lockdown a month ago with citizens under orders to stay at home and the government calling for one last majo[...]

Pro Wrestling Legend Butch Reed Passes Away Aged 66

Pro wrestling legend Butch Reed has sadly passed away due to heart complications aged 66. After leaving NFL's Kansas City Chiefs, Butch Reed started [...] Feb 05 - Pro wrestling legend Butch Reed has sadly passed away due to heart complications aged 66. After leaving NFL's Kansas City Chiefs, Butch Reed started [...]

Brock Lesnar Lookalike Parker Boudreaux Signs With WWE

Football player Parker Boudreaux caught the attention of the world of professional last month with his striking resemblance to Brock Lesnar. In[...] Feb 05 - Football player Parker Boudreaux caught the attention of the world of professional last month with his striking resemblance to Brock Lesnar. In[...]

WWE Considering NXT Championship Match For WrestleMania 37

WWE is reportedly considering putting Finn Balor and the NXT Championship on the WrestleMania card this year, according to WrestleVotes on Twitter: [...] Feb 05 - WWE is reportedly considering putting Finn Balor and the NXT Championship on the WrestleMania card this year, according to WrestleVotes on Twitter: [...]

Update On NJPW Negotiations Prior To Roku Channel Deal

We reported yesterday that NJPW signed a big broadcasting deal with Roku Channel with a weekly one-hour series set to air starting February 11, 2021, [...] Feb 05 - We reported yesterday that NJPW signed a big broadcasting deal with Roku Channel with a weekly one-hour series set to air starting February 11, 2021, [...]

Original Plan For Angel Garza In Men’s Royal Rumble Match

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted in a report that Angel Garza was originally planned to appear in the Men’s Royal Rumble but was pulled[...] Feb 05 - The Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted in a report that Angel Garza was originally planned to appear in the Men’s Royal Rumble but was pulled[...]

Backstage Update On Why WWE Fired Steve Cutler

As reported earlier, The Forgotten Sons’ Steve Cutler has been released from his WWE contract. A report from Fightful reveals that Culter is be[...] Feb 05 - As reported earlier, The Forgotten Sons’ Steve Cutler has been released from his WWE contract. A report from Fightful reveals that Culter is be[...]

Longtime WWE Superstar Has Reportedly Agreed To A New Contract

WWE Superstar Cesaro has reportedly agreed to a new contract with the company after it was recently reported his current contract was set to expire so[...] Feb 05 - WWE Superstar Cesaro has reportedly agreed to a new contract with the company after it was recently reported his current contract was set to expire so[...]

Gabbi Tuft (FKA Tyler Reks) On Misconceptions About Her Gender Transition

Former WWE Superstar Gabbi Tuft (fka Tyler Reks) was on The Wrestling Inc Daily Podcast, and wished to clear up misconceptions about her transiti[...] Feb 04 - Former WWE Superstar Gabbi Tuft (fka Tyler Reks) was on The Wrestling Inc Daily Podcast, and wished to clear up misconceptions about her transiti[...]

Corey Graves Thinks John Cena Is Swerving Fans About Making Appearance At WrestleMania 37

John Cena told Sports Illustrated that there's " no mathematical way” that he could be at WrestleMania 37 this year. Cena said that his f[...] Feb 04 - John Cena told Sports Illustrated that there's " no mathematical way” that he could be at WrestleMania 37 this year. Cena said that his f[...]

WWE Live Events Will Not Return Until Second Half Of 2021

Throughout 2020 the WWE Live schedule was severely impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and many have been left wondering when ticketed events will r[...] Feb 04 - Throughout 2020 the WWE Live schedule was severely impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and many have been left wondering when ticketed events will r[...]

WWE Records Record 2020 and 2021 Business Outlook

WWE issued the following: WWE® Reports Record 2020 Results and 2021 Business Outlook Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights* * (All comparisons [...] Feb 04 - WWE issued the following: WWE® Reports Record 2020 Results and 2021 Business Outlook Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights* * (All comparisons [...]

WWE President Nick Khan Doesn't Feel WWE Has Lost Viewership

During the most recent WWE investor call for quarter four 2020, recently appointed WWE President Nick Khan doesn't believe the brand has lost viewers [...] Feb 04 - During the most recent WWE investor call for quarter four 2020, recently appointed WWE President Nick Khan doesn't believe the brand has lost viewers [...]

Vince McMahon Confident WWE Network Move To Peacock Will Expand Reach

During WWE’s Full Year 2020 financial results, Vince McMahon discussed WWE Network’s upcoming move to Peacock. Vince believes the move wil[...] Feb 04 - During WWE’s Full Year 2020 financial results, Vince McMahon discussed WWE Network’s upcoming move to Peacock. Vince believes the move wil[...]

WWE Releases Steve Cutler

WWE issued the following statement: "WWE has come to terms on the release of Steve Cutler. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors." WW[...] Feb 04 - WWE issued the following statement: "WWE has come to terms on the release of Steve Cutler. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors." WW[...]

AEW Dynamite Sees Viewership Rise for Beach Break, NXT Falls Out of Top 50

This week's AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT viewership has been much anticipated given AEW put on a special episode with Beach Break on TNT and NXT featured [...] Feb 04 - This week's AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT viewership has been much anticipated given AEW put on a special episode with Beach Break on TNT and NXT featured [...]

NJPW Announces Broadcasting Partnership With The Roku Channel

New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing their new partnership with the Roku Channel to air content in the United Kingdom[...] Feb 04 - New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing their new partnership with the Roku Channel to air content in the United Kingdom[...]