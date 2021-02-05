Ring of Honor Launches New Online Store

The new mobile-friendly design has been enhanced for better navigation and searching. There’s a “Recommended for You” feature that showcases products based on your unique preferences. You also can filter any category by your favorite wrestler, favorite color or size.

Ring of Honor is turning ordinary online shopping into an immersive experience with the launch of ShopHonor.com.

They say this is a new and improved web store for all your merchandise needs alongside better navigation. You also can search for any ROH wrestler to find their merch on the store. There is also a new “Recommended for You” bit that suggests merch on what you searched up.

In some recent ROH news, the wrestling promotion announced that they've done a major revamp of their online shop. You can visit it by going here .

Kurt Angle Opens Up About His Past Painkiller Addiction, Advice For Those Suffering

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was recently a guest on Knockin Doors Down on which he opened up about his sobriety and how he got addicted to painkillers during his original run in WWE. On his [...] Feb 06 - WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was recently a guest on Knockin Doors Down on which he opened up about his sobriety and how he got addicted to painkillers during his original run in WWE. On his [...]

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre To Address Sheamus On Monday's Raw

The official WWE website has announced that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will address the attack by Sheamus that took place on last week's Raw on Monday. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre to address Sheamus[...] Feb 06 - The official WWE website has announced that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will address the attack by Sheamus that took place on last week's Raw on Monday. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre to address Sheamus[...]

Vince McMahon Apparently "Livid" Over Steve Cutler Getting COVID-19

WWE released Steve Cutler from his contract Thursday, and wished him the best. It was reported he was released after he had heat with Vince McMahon himself. He tested positive for COVID in January. H[...] Feb 05 - WWE released Steve Cutler from his contract Thursday, and wished him the best. It was reported he was released after he had heat with Vince McMahon himself. He tested positive for COVID in January. H[...]

WWE Announcement On When Seth Rollins Will Return

WWE made an announcement on tonight's episode of SmackDown telling fans when we could expect to see Seth Rollins make his return to the blue brand. He's set to make his grand return next Friday. They[...] Feb 05 - WWE made an announcement on tonight's episode of SmackDown telling fans when we could expect to see Seth Rollins make his return to the blue brand. He's set to make his grand return next Friday. They[...]

WWE Pays Tribute To Butch Reed On SmackDown

On tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, WWE paid tribute to the late Butch Reed by opening up with a graphic. Reed’s official Instagram account announced that he passed away this morning a[...] Feb 05 - On tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, WWE paid tribute to the late Butch Reed by opening up with a graphic. Reed’s official Instagram account announced that he passed away this morning a[...]

When Boris Lets Brits Out of Lockdown For The First Time (Watch)

Britain began its third national COVID-19 lockdown a month ago with citizens under orders to stay at home and the government calling for one last major push to contain the virus before mass vaccinatio[...] Feb 05 - Britain began its third national COVID-19 lockdown a month ago with citizens under orders to stay at home and the government calling for one last major push to contain the virus before mass vaccinatio[...]

Pro Wrestling Legend Butch Reed Passes Away Aged 66

Pro wrestling legend Butch Reed has sadly passed away due to heart complications aged 66. After leaving NFL's Kansas City Chiefs, Butch Reed started his pro wrestling career in the central states are[...] Feb 05 - Pro wrestling legend Butch Reed has sadly passed away due to heart complications aged 66. After leaving NFL's Kansas City Chiefs, Butch Reed started his pro wrestling career in the central states are[...]

Brock Lesnar Lookalike Parker Boudreaux Signs With WWE

Football player Parker Boudreaux caught the attention of the world of professional last month with his striking resemblance to Brock Lesnar. In fact, Paul Heyman praised the young 22-year-old f[...] Feb 05 - Football player Parker Boudreaux caught the attention of the world of professional last month with his striking resemblance to Brock Lesnar. In fact, Paul Heyman praised the young 22-year-old f[...]

WWE Considering NXT Championship Match For WrestleMania 37

WWE is reportedly considering putting Finn Balor and the NXT Championship on the WrestleMania card this year, according to WrestleVotes on Twitter: "Full disclosure, I don’t know where discus[...] Feb 05 - WWE is reportedly considering putting Finn Balor and the NXT Championship on the WrestleMania card this year, according to WrestleVotes on Twitter: "Full disclosure, I don’t know where discus[...]

Update On NJPW Negotiations Prior To Roku Channel Deal

We reported yesterday that NJPW signed a big broadcasting deal with Roku Channel with a weekly one-hour series set to air starting February 11, 2021, in the United States, Canada, and United Kingdom. [...] Feb 05 - We reported yesterday that NJPW signed a big broadcasting deal with Roku Channel with a weekly one-hour series set to air starting February 11, 2021, in the United States, Canada, and United Kingdom. [...]

Original Plan For Angel Garza In Men’s Royal Rumble Match

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted in a report that Angel Garza was originally planned to appear in the Men’s Royal Rumble but was pulled at the last minute. The report reveals that Garz[...] Feb 05 - The Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted in a report that Angel Garza was originally planned to appear in the Men’s Royal Rumble but was pulled at the last minute. The report reveals that Garz[...]

Backstage Update On Why WWE Fired Steve Cutler

As reported earlier, The Forgotten Sons’ Steve Cutler has been released from his WWE contract. A report from Fightful reveals that Culter is believed to have had heat on him from Vince McMahon [...] Feb 05 - As reported earlier, The Forgotten Sons’ Steve Cutler has been released from his WWE contract. A report from Fightful reveals that Culter is believed to have had heat on him from Vince McMahon [...]

Longtime WWE Superstar Has Reportedly Agreed To A New Contract

WWE Superstar Cesaro has reportedly agreed to a new contract with the company after it was recently reported his current contract was set to expire soon. Cesaro’s original deal was due to expir[...] Feb 05 - WWE Superstar Cesaro has reportedly agreed to a new contract with the company after it was recently reported his current contract was set to expire soon. Cesaro’s original deal was due to expir[...]

Gabbi Tuft (FKA Tyler Reks) On Misconceptions About Her Gender Transition

Former WWE Superstar Gabbi Tuft (fka Tyler Reks) was on The Wrestling Inc Daily Podcast, and wished to clear up misconceptions about her transitioning to a female. She went on to describe her co[...] Feb 04 - Former WWE Superstar Gabbi Tuft (fka Tyler Reks) was on The Wrestling Inc Daily Podcast, and wished to clear up misconceptions about her transitioning to a female. She went on to describe her co[...]

Corey Graves Thinks John Cena Is Swerving Fans About Making Appearance At WrestleMania 37

John Cena told Sports Illustrated that there's " no mathematical way” that he could be at WrestleMania 37 this year. Cena said that his filming schedule for The Peacemaker series for[...] Feb 04 - John Cena told Sports Illustrated that there's " no mathematical way” that he could be at WrestleMania 37 this year. Cena said that his filming schedule for The Peacemaker series for[...]

WWE Live Events Will Not Return Until Second Half Of 2021

Throughout 2020 the WWE Live schedule was severely impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and many have been left wondering when ticketed events will return. During today's quarter four 2020 ear[...] Feb 04 - Throughout 2020 the WWE Live schedule was severely impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and many have been left wondering when ticketed events will return. During today's quarter four 2020 ear[...]

WWE Records Record 2020 and 2021 Business Outlook

WWE issued the following: WWE® Reports Record 2020 Results and 2021 Business Outlook Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights* * (All comparisons are versus the prior year period unless stated oth[...] Feb 04 - WWE issued the following: WWE® Reports Record 2020 Results and 2021 Business Outlook Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights* * (All comparisons are versus the prior year period unless stated oth[...]

WWE President Nick Khan Doesn't Feel WWE Has Lost Viewership

During the most recent WWE investor call for quarter four 2020, recently appointed WWE President Nick Khan doesn't believe the brand has lost viewers over the last year, he believes they have just shi[...] Feb 04 - During the most recent WWE investor call for quarter four 2020, recently appointed WWE President Nick Khan doesn't believe the brand has lost viewers over the last year, he believes they have just shi[...]

Vince McMahon Confident WWE Network Move To Peacock Will Expand Reach

During WWE’s Full Year 2020 financial results, Vince McMahon discussed WWE Network’s upcoming move to Peacock. Vince believes the move will increase the reach of WWE’s brands: "Du[...] Feb 04 - During WWE’s Full Year 2020 financial results, Vince McMahon discussed WWE Network’s upcoming move to Peacock. Vince believes the move will increase the reach of WWE’s brands: "Du[...]

WWE Releases Steve Cutler

WWE issued the following statement: "WWE has come to terms on the release of Steve Cutler. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors." WWE has come to terms on the release of Steve Cutler[...] Feb 04 - WWE issued the following statement: "WWE has come to terms on the release of Steve Cutler. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors." WWE has come to terms on the release of Steve Cutler[...]

AEW Dynamite Sees Viewership Rise for Beach Break, NXT Falls Out of Top 50

This week's AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT viewership has been much anticipated given AEW put on a special episode with Beach Break on TNT and NXT featured Royal Rumble winner Edge. For last night’s [...] Feb 04 - This week's AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT viewership has been much anticipated given AEW put on a special episode with Beach Break on TNT and NXT featured Royal Rumble winner Edge. For last night’s [...]

NJPW Announces Broadcasting Partnership With The Roku Channel

New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing their new partnership with the Roku Channel to air content in the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States. February 4, 2021[...] Feb 04 - New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing their new partnership with the Roku Channel to air content in the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States. February 4, 2021[...]