Pro Wrestling Legend Butch Reed Passes Away Aged 66

Pro wrestling legend Butch Reed has sadly passed away due to heart complications aged 66.

After leaving NFL's Kansas City Chiefs, Butch Reed started his pro wrestling career in the central states area in 1978 during the territory era. He worked for NWA, WWF and WCW.

He had some memorable rivalries with WWE Hall of Famers Junkyard Dog and "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan, fighting over the nickname "Hacksaw."

Reed joined WWF in 1986 as "The Natural" going up against the likes of Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat and Magnificent Muraco in 1987.

Following his departure from WWF, he formed the tag team of Doom with Ron Simmons which was managed by Teddy Long. They captured the WCW World Tag Team Championships in 1989 from The Steiner Brothers. They held the titles for an impressive 281 days, which was a record that was never broken in WCW until its demise in 2001.

His passing was reported on his Instagram:

To everyone who reached out god bless you. Today we lost a great man. Due to heart complications, Bruce 'Butch' Reed passed away. Butch is in heaven now with the wrestling gods. I am sure he is already booked for a Heavyweight Championship match. Once again thank you for all the prayers. We will keep this page going in his memory. For funeral arrangements send me a dm for information if you would like to attend. God bless everyone and god bless in heaven "Hacksaw Butch Reed"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Offical Butch Reed (@realbutchreed)

WrestlingNewsSource.com sends out our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Butch Reed.