Brock Lesnar Lookalike Parker Boudreaux Signs With WWE

Football player Parker Boudreaux caught the attention of the world of professional last month with his striking resemblance to Brock Lesnar.

In fact, Paul Heyman praised the young 22-year-old football star on social media, leading many to speculate if he would end up in a wrestling ring. He has since been backstage at NXT and also was apart of the Royal Rumble watch party.

Wrestling Observer is reporting that t Boudreaux has quit the University of Central Florida football team and will be joining WWE under a developmental deal.