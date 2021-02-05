Original Plan For Angel Garza In Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

The report reveals that Garza would have been in for a comedy spot, in which he tore away his pants only to immediately be eliminated.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted in a report that Angel Garza was originally planned to appear in the Men’s Royal Rumble but was pulled at the last minute.

» More News From This Feed

Ring of Honor Launches New Online Store

In some recent ROH news, the wrestling promotion announced that they've done a major revamp of their online shop. You can visit it by going here. [...] Feb 05 - In some recent ROH news, the wrestling promotion announced that they've done a major revamp of their online shop. You can visit it by going here. [...]

When Boris Lets Brits Out of Lockdown For The First Time (Watch)

Britain began its third national COVID-19 lockdown a month ago with citizens under orders to stay at home and the government calling for one last majo[...] Feb 05 - Britain began its third national COVID-19 lockdown a month ago with citizens under orders to stay at home and the government calling for one last majo[...]

Pro Wrestling Legend Butch Reed Passes Away Aged 66

Pro wrestling legend Butch Reed has sadly passed away due to heart complications aged 66. After leaving NFL's Kansas City Chiefs, Butch Reed started [...] Feb 05 - Pro wrestling legend Butch Reed has sadly passed away due to heart complications aged 66. After leaving NFL's Kansas City Chiefs, Butch Reed started [...]

Brock Lesnar Lookalike Parker Boudreaux Signs With WWE

Football player Parker Boudreaux caught the attention of the world of professional last month with his striking resemblance to Brock Lesnar. In[...] Feb 05 - Football player Parker Boudreaux caught the attention of the world of professional last month with his striking resemblance to Brock Lesnar. In[...]

WWE Considering NXT Championship Match For WrestleMania 37

WWE is reportedly considering putting Finn Balor and the NXT Championship on the WrestleMania card this year, according to WrestleVotes on Twitter: [...] Feb 05 - WWE is reportedly considering putting Finn Balor and the NXT Championship on the WrestleMania card this year, according to WrestleVotes on Twitter: [...]

Update On NJPW Negotiations Prior To Roku Channel Deal

We reported yesterday that NJPW signed a big broadcasting deal with Roku Channel with a weekly one-hour series set to air starting February 11, 2021, [...] Feb 05 - We reported yesterday that NJPW signed a big broadcasting deal with Roku Channel with a weekly one-hour series set to air starting February 11, 2021, [...]

Original Plan For Angel Garza In Men’s Royal Rumble Match

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted in a report that Angel Garza was originally planned to appear in the Men’s Royal Rumble but was pulled[...] Feb 05 - The Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted in a report that Angel Garza was originally planned to appear in the Men’s Royal Rumble but was pulled[...]

Backstage Update On Why WWE Fired Steve Cutler

As reported earlier, The Forgotten Sons’ Steve Cutler has been released from his WWE contract. A report from Fightful reveals that Culter is be[...] Feb 05 - As reported earlier, The Forgotten Sons’ Steve Cutler has been released from his WWE contract. A report from Fightful reveals that Culter is be[...]

Longtime WWE Superstar Has Reportedly Agreed To A New Contract

WWE Superstar Cesaro has reportedly agreed to a new contract with the company after it was recently reported his current contract was set to expire so[...] Feb 05 - WWE Superstar Cesaro has reportedly agreed to a new contract with the company after it was recently reported his current contract was set to expire so[...]

Gabbi Tuft (FKA Tyler Reks) On Misconceptions About Her Gender Transition

Former WWE Superstar Gabbi Tuft (fka Tyler Reks) was on The Wrestling Inc Daily Podcast, and wished to clear up misconceptions about her transiti[...] Feb 04 - Former WWE Superstar Gabbi Tuft (fka Tyler Reks) was on The Wrestling Inc Daily Podcast, and wished to clear up misconceptions about her transiti[...]

Corey Graves Thinks John Cena Is Swerving Fans About Making Appearance At WrestleMania 37

John Cena told Sports Illustrated that there's " no mathematical way” that he could be at WrestleMania 37 this year. Cena said that his f[...] Feb 04 - John Cena told Sports Illustrated that there's " no mathematical way” that he could be at WrestleMania 37 this year. Cena said that his f[...]

WWE Live Events Will Not Return Until Second Half Of 2021

Throughout 2020 the WWE Live schedule was severely impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and many have been left wondering when ticketed events will r[...] Feb 04 - Throughout 2020 the WWE Live schedule was severely impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and many have been left wondering when ticketed events will r[...]

WWE Records Record 2020 and 2021 Business Outlook

WWE issued the following: WWE® Reports Record 2020 Results and 2021 Business Outlook Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights* * (All comparisons [...] Feb 04 - WWE issued the following: WWE® Reports Record 2020 Results and 2021 Business Outlook Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights* * (All comparisons [...]

WWE President Nick Khan Doesn't Feel WWE Has Lost Viewership

During the most recent WWE investor call for quarter four 2020, recently appointed WWE President Nick Khan doesn't believe the brand has lost viewers [...] Feb 04 - During the most recent WWE investor call for quarter four 2020, recently appointed WWE President Nick Khan doesn't believe the brand has lost viewers [...]

Vince McMahon Confident WWE Network Move To Peacock Will Expand Reach

During WWE’s Full Year 2020 financial results, Vince McMahon discussed WWE Network’s upcoming move to Peacock. Vince believes the move wil[...] Feb 04 - During WWE’s Full Year 2020 financial results, Vince McMahon discussed WWE Network’s upcoming move to Peacock. Vince believes the move wil[...]

WWE Releases Steve Cutler

WWE issued the following statement: "WWE has come to terms on the release of Steve Cutler. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors." WW[...] Feb 04 - WWE issued the following statement: "WWE has come to terms on the release of Steve Cutler. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors." WW[...]

AEW Dynamite Sees Viewership Rise for Beach Break, NXT Falls Out of Top 50

This week's AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT viewership has been much anticipated given AEW put on a special episode with Beach Break on TNT and NXT featured [...] Feb 04 - This week's AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT viewership has been much anticipated given AEW put on a special episode with Beach Break on TNT and NXT featured [...]

NJPW Announces Broadcasting Partnership With The Roku Channel

New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing their new partnership with the Roku Channel to air content in the United Kingdom[...] Feb 04 - New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing their new partnership with the Roku Channel to air content in the United Kingdom[...]

Edge Says Undertaker's "Soft" Comments Were Taken Out Of Context

As you may know, Undertaker did an interview with Joe Rogan on his podcast a while back. Taker stated that today's modern wrestlers were "too soft". T[...] Feb 04 - As you may know, Undertaker did an interview with Joe Rogan on his podcast a while back. Taker stated that today's modern wrestlers were "too soft". T[...]

Falls Count Anywhere Tag Team Match Announced For AEW Dynamite

After the AEW Dynamite main event ended, Kenny Omega issued a tag team challenge stating he'd team with KENTA to take on Lance Archer and Jon Moxley i[...] Feb 04 - After the AEW Dynamite main event ended, Kenny Omega issued a tag team challenge stating he'd team with KENTA to take on Lance Archer and Jon Moxley i[...]

Former WWE Superstar Tyler Reks Reveals Transition To A Woman

Former WWE Superstar Tyler Reks (real name Gabe Tuft) has announced he has transitioned to a woman named Gabbi Tuft. Tuft is set to explain her trans[...] Feb 04 - Former WWE Superstar Tyler Reks (real name Gabe Tuft) has announced he has transitioned to a woman named Gabbi Tuft. Tuft is set to explain her trans[...]

Steve Austin Reflects On His Rivalry With Vince McMahon

In a recent appearance on WWE’s The Bump, Steve Austin reflected on his rivalry with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon during The Attitude Era. &ldq[...] Feb 04 - In a recent appearance on WWE’s The Bump, Steve Austin reflected on his rivalry with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon during The Attitude Era. &ldq[...]

Darby Allin Says He Is Open To Doing Anything For AEW

AEW star Darby Allin recently appeared on the Endless Hustle podcast and discussed having creative freedom in AEW has helped him. On becoming one of [...] Feb 04 - AEW star Darby Allin recently appeared on the Endless Hustle podcast and discussed having creative freedom in AEW has helped him. On becoming one of [...]

WWE Now Selling Signature Series Razor Ramon Intercontinental Championship Belt

WWEShop has announced the release of a brand new Signature Series Razor Roman Intercontinental Championship replica belt. Click here to purchase the [...] Feb 04 - WWEShop has announced the release of a brand new Signature Series Razor Roman Intercontinental Championship replica belt. Click here to purchase the [...]