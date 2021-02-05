Backstage Update On Why WWE Fired Steve Cutler

As reported earlier, The Forgotten Sons’ Steve Cutler has been released from his WWE contract.

A report from Fightful reveals that Culter is believed to have had heat on him from Vince McMahon after the SmackDown Superstar contracted COVID-19 in early January.

The report notes that Cutler and Wesley Blake had been trying to return to television, but it never materialized, and thus came the call for Cutler to be let go.

Cutler had recently been working out at the WWE Performance Center and was well-liked by man. The door is reportedly open for his return down the line.

Cutler posted the following on twitter: