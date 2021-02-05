Longtime WWE Superstar Has Reportedly Agreed To A New Contract

WWE Superstar Cesaro has reportedly agreed to a new contract with the company after it was recently reported his current contract was set to expire soon.

Cesaro’s original deal was due to expire sometime in April after WrestleMania 37.

In an update from Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, he reveals Cesaro has "either signed or verbally agreed to a new deal a few weeks ago."

Cesaro first signed with WWE back in September 2011 and debuted on the main roster a little while later in April 2012.