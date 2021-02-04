Gabbi Tuft (FKA Tyler Reks) On Misconceptions About Her Gender Transition

Former WWE Superstar Gabbi Tuft (fka Tyler Reks) was on The Wrestling Inc Daily Podcast, and wished to clear up misconceptions about her transitioning to a female.

She went on to describe her coming out story as a prison sentence that has concluded and opened up about the life and death situation she found herself in.

"I’m very very happy. I feel like I have a prison sentence that just [ended], and I’m free. It feels absolutely amazing. It’s something that I’ve been hiding for years, and it’s gotten to the point where I just couldn’t hold it inside anymore. It was life and death for me at one point where I didn’t want to live another day as a man, and I was ready to end everything. Even though I have a wonderful wife and a daughter, the pain of just presenting as a man was overwhelming, and so when I decided to make the change and start the transition, everything just opened up. It was a huge weight lifted off my shoulders.”

She said she would dress up as Gabbi in the evening, but stopped whenever her wife told her how hard it was to see her live a double life.

"This was probably August-ish last year in 2020,” Gabbi said. “Priscilla (her wife) had come to me. She’d seen me becoming very depressed, and over the summer, I had been getting dressed up a lot as Gabbi in the evenings when my daughter would go to sleep. And one day Priscilla came to me, and she was like, ‘Hey babe, I know this is you, but I’m having a really difficult time in the day time because I still see you dressed up as a woman at night.’ And I took that immediately. Being a kind of an extremist, I said, ‘Okay, no problem. Gabbi’s gone. Don’t worry about it,’ and she was like, ‘No, no, that’s not what I mean.’ I’m like, ‘No, no, this is stupid. This is dumb. This is some dumb thing I’m going through. It’s a phase,’ and so I just basically killed it off, but it became very very painful, extremely painful to the point where — I’ve come out telling everybody that I did steroids for years. And my thing was as soon as Priscilla said that, I ran to the bathroom, and I grabbed my gear and I shot up a bunch of Test (testosterone) and Tren (trenbolone) right away to go the most opposite way that I could from Gabbi. And I remember loading the syringe and pushing the syringe into my shoulder, and as I did, I just felt like I was killing Gabbi. And I could just feel the light going out, and it was painful, but I thought I was over it.”

