Corey Graves Thinks John Cena Is Swerving Fans About Making Appearance At WrestleMania 37

John Cena told Sports Illustrated that there's " no mathematical way” that he could be at WrestleMania 37 this year.

Cena said that his filming schedule for The Peacemaker series for HBO Max in Vancouver makes it impossible to attend the event.

On the most recent edition of WWE After The Bell Podcast, Corey Graves seems to think John Cena is swerving the fans. Graves feels that Cena has to be there and he thinks he’ll find a way to impact the show in some capacity.

“I don’t buy it. Because it should be John Cena at WrestleMania in some capacity. There’s a lot of truth to what he’s saying, it makes sense, I understand it. But there’s also a guy as recent as the Royal Rumble last year told everybody he’s not coming back under any circumstance. Yeah, Edge, the guy who just won the Royal Rumble did the same thing. It’s throwing people off the trail, I’m okay with it, I love it. If that’s what John Cena is doing and playing everybody like puppets, I support it. I don’t believe John Cena doesn’t have any role at WrestleMania. I believe John Cena will be there.”

John Cena also told Jimmy Fallon while he couldn't attend Mania, he planned to return to a WWE ring as soon as he can.