WWE President Nick Khan Doesn't Feel WWE Has Lost Viewership
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 04, 2021
During the most recent WWE investor call for quarter four 2020, recently appointed WWE President Nick Khan doesn't believe the brand has lost viewers over the last year, he believes they have just shifted to digital platforms.
“We don't believe we've lost eyeballs. We believe eyeballs tend to shift from linear to digital platforms. If you look at our Facebook numbers, which are significantly up the last six months or so, including the revenue against those numbers, we think the eyeballs are there. We're always looking to grow ratings. Now that we're coming out of a competitive Presidential race that a lot of people were focused on, we're still all in the midst of a virus that a lot of people are focused on, we believe with a continued great in-ring product that the eyeballs are continuing to grow and will result in more linear eyeballs as some of the other stuff that I just mentioned passes. We feel good about our position and we think our network partners do as well.” (Quote Fightful)
