WWE President Nick Khan Doesn't Feel WWE Has Lost Viewership

“We don't believe we've lost eyeballs. We believe eyeballs tend to shift from linear to digital platforms. If you look at our Facebook numbers, which are significantly up the last six months or so, including the revenue against those numbers, we think the eyeballs are there. We're always looking to grow ratings. Now that we're coming out of a competitive Presidential race that a lot of people were focused on, we're still all in the midst of a virus that a lot of people are focused on, we believe with a continued great in-ring product that the eyeballs are continuing to grow and will result in more linear eyeballs as some of the other stuff that I just mentioned passes. We feel good about our position and we think our network partners do as well.” (Quote Fightful )

During the most recent WWE investor call for quarter four 2020, recently appointed WWE President Nick Khan doesn't believe the brand has lost viewers over the last year, he believes they have just shifted to digital platforms.

Gabbi Tuft (FKA Tyler Reks) On Misconceptions About Her Gender Transition

Former WWE Superstar Gabbi Tuft (fka Tyler Reks) was on The Wrestling Inc Daily Podcast, and wished to clear up misconceptions about her transitioning to a female. She went on to describe her co[...] Feb 04 - Former WWE Superstar Gabbi Tuft (fka Tyler Reks) was on The Wrestling Inc Daily Podcast, and wished to clear up misconceptions about her transitioning to a female. She went on to describe her co[...]

Corey Graves Thinks John Cena Is Swerving Fans About Making Appearance At WrestleMania 37

John Cena told Sports Illustrated that there's " no mathematical way” that he could be at WrestleMania 37 this year. Cena said that his filming schedule for The Peacemaker series for[...] Feb 04 - John Cena told Sports Illustrated that there's " no mathematical way” that he could be at WrestleMania 37 this year. Cena said that his filming schedule for The Peacemaker series for[...]

WWE Live Events Will Not Return Until Second Half Of 2021

Throughout 2020 the WWE Live schedule was severely impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and many have been left wondering when ticketed events will return. During today's quarter four 2020 ear[...] Feb 04 - Throughout 2020 the WWE Live schedule was severely impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and many have been left wondering when ticketed events will return. During today's quarter four 2020 ear[...]

WWE Records Record 2020 and 2021 Business Outlook

WWE issued the following: WWE® Reports Record 2020 Results and 2021 Business Outlook Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights* * (All comparisons are versus the prior year period unless stated oth[...] Feb 04 - WWE issued the following: WWE® Reports Record 2020 Results and 2021 Business Outlook Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights* * (All comparisons are versus the prior year period unless stated oth[...]

Vince McMahon Confident WWE Network Move To Peacock Will Expand Reach

During WWE’s Full Year 2020 financial results, Vince McMahon discussed WWE Network’s upcoming move to Peacock. Vince believes the move will increase the reach of WWE’s brands: "Du[...] Feb 04 - During WWE’s Full Year 2020 financial results, Vince McMahon discussed WWE Network’s upcoming move to Peacock. Vince believes the move will increase the reach of WWE’s brands: "Du[...]

WWE Releases Steve Cutler

WWE issued the following statement: "WWE has come to terms on the release of Steve Cutler. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors." WWE has come to terms on the release of Steve Cutler[...] Feb 04 - WWE issued the following statement: "WWE has come to terms on the release of Steve Cutler. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors." WWE has come to terms on the release of Steve Cutler[...]

AEW Dynamite Sees Viewership Rise for Beach Break, NXT Falls Out of Top 50

This week's AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT viewership has been much anticipated given AEW put on a special episode with Beach Break on TNT and NXT featured Royal Rumble winner Edge. For last night’s [...] Feb 04 - This week's AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT viewership has been much anticipated given AEW put on a special episode with Beach Break on TNT and NXT featured Royal Rumble winner Edge. For last night’s [...]

NJPW Announces Broadcasting Partnership With The Roku Channel

New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing their new partnership with the Roku Channel to air content in the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States. February 4, 2021[...] Feb 04 - New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing their new partnership with the Roku Channel to air content in the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States. February 4, 2021[...]

Edge Says Undertaker's "Soft" Comments Were Taken Out Of Context

As you may know, Undertaker did an interview with Joe Rogan on his podcast a while back. Taker stated that today's modern wrestlers were "too soft". This resulted in a lot of takes on the Internet fro[...] Feb 04 - As you may know, Undertaker did an interview with Joe Rogan on his podcast a while back. Taker stated that today's modern wrestlers were "too soft". This resulted in a lot of takes on the Internet fro[...]

Falls Count Anywhere Tag Team Match Announced For AEW Dynamite

After the AEW Dynamite main event ended, Kenny Omega issued a tag team challenge stating he'd team with KENTA to take on Lance Archer and Jon Moxley in a Lights Out Falls Out Anywhere Match. It[...] Feb 04 - After the AEW Dynamite main event ended, Kenny Omega issued a tag team challenge stating he'd team with KENTA to take on Lance Archer and Jon Moxley in a Lights Out Falls Out Anywhere Match. It[...]

Former WWE Superstar Tyler Reks Reveals Transition To A Woman

Former WWE Superstar Tyler Reks (real name Gabe Tuft) has announced he has transitioned to a woman named Gabbi Tuft. Tuft is set to explain her transgender story on Friday’s episode of Extra TV[...] Feb 04 - Former WWE Superstar Tyler Reks (real name Gabe Tuft) has announced he has transitioned to a woman named Gabbi Tuft. Tuft is set to explain her transgender story on Friday’s episode of Extra TV[...]

Steve Austin Reflects On His Rivalry With Vince McMahon

In a recent appearance on WWE’s The Bump, Steve Austin reflected on his rivalry with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon during The Attitude Era. “Vince always wanted to be an in-ring performer,[...] Feb 04 - In a recent appearance on WWE’s The Bump, Steve Austin reflected on his rivalry with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon during The Attitude Era. “Vince always wanted to be an in-ring performer,[...]

Darby Allin Says He Is Open To Doing Anything For AEW

AEW star Darby Allin recently appeared on the Endless Hustle podcast and discussed having creative freedom in AEW has helped him. On becoming one of the faces of AEW: “I feel like, &rs[...] Feb 04 - AEW star Darby Allin recently appeared on the Endless Hustle podcast and discussed having creative freedom in AEW has helped him. On becoming one of the faces of AEW: “I feel like, &rs[...]

WWE Now Selling Signature Series Razor Ramon Intercontinental Championship Belt

WWEShop has announced the release of a brand new Signature Series Razor Roman Intercontinental Championship replica belt. Click here to purchase the title, which costs $500. Below are details on the[...] Feb 04 - WWEShop has announced the release of a brand new Signature Series Razor Roman Intercontinental Championship replica belt. Click here to purchase the title, which costs $500. Below are details on the[...]

Eric Bischoff Comments On The Shockmaster’s Shocking Debut

During the most recent 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed The Shockmaster’s debut in WCW and his thoughts on watching it happen as it happened. Eric Bischoff on The Shockmaster’s debut in [...] Feb 04 - During the most recent 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed The Shockmaster’s debut in WCW and his thoughts on watching it happen as it happened. Eric Bischoff on The Shockmaster’s debut in [...]

Jim Ross Reveals WrestleMania 19 Match Order Upset The Rock & Steve Austin

On the most recent edition of his podcast, Jim Ross spoke about the match order at WrestleMania 19 causing issues with The Rock and Steve Austin back in the day. J.R. revealed both were not happy a[...] Feb 04 - On the most recent edition of his podcast, Jim Ross spoke about the match order at WrestleMania 19 causing issues with The Rock and Steve Austin back in the day. J.R. revealed both were not happy a[...]

Updated WWE NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day Card

Following Wednesday’s episode of WWE NXT, below is the updated card for NXT TakeOver Vengeance Day, which will take place on February 14th (Valentine’s Day). Here is the updated lineup N[...] Feb 04 - Following Wednesday’s episode of WWE NXT, below is the updated card for NXT TakeOver Vengeance Day, which will take place on February 14th (Valentine’s Day). Here is the updated lineup N[...]

D-Von Dudley Suffered A Stroke Recently

WWE Hall Of Famer D-Von Dudley revealed more behind his recent health scare on his "Table Talk" podcast this week. Dudley noted he recently had a stroke but he is doing much better now. "I’m[...] Feb 04 - WWE Hall Of Famer D-Von Dudley revealed more behind his recent health scare on his "Table Talk" podcast this week. Dudley noted he recently had a stroke but he is doing much better now. "I’m[...]

Chris Jericho Says He 'Never Recovered' From 'Insulting' Amount Of Time WWE Gave Important Match

AEW wrestler Chris Jericho has said he never recovered after being given just seven minutes for his ECW One Night Stand 2005 match against Lance Storm. When a fan on Twitter encouraged others t[...] Feb 04 - AEW wrestler Chris Jericho has said he never recovered after being given just seven minutes for his ECW One Night Stand 2005 match against Lance Storm. When a fan on Twitter encouraged others t[...]

WWE NXT (2/3/2021) Quick Results

Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai defeated Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter Austin Theory defeated Leon Ruff Llegado Del Fantasma defeated Lucha House Party Jessi Kamea defeated Toni Storm by di[...] Feb 04 - Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai defeated Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter Austin Theory defeated Leon Ruff Llegado Del Fantasma defeated Lucha House Party Jessi Kamea defeated Toni Storm by di[...]

AEW Dynamite (2/3/2021) Quick Results

Chris Jericho and MJF won a tag-team battle royal and are headed to AEW Revolution as #1 Contenders Britt Baker defeated Thunder Rosa Hangman Page and Matt Hardy defeated Chaos Project Lance Arch[...] Feb 04 - Chris Jericho and MJF won a tag-team battle royal and are headed to AEW Revolution as #1 Contenders Britt Baker defeated Thunder Rosa Hangman Page and Matt Hardy defeated Chaos Project Lance Arch[...]

Participants For AEW Women's Tournament Announced

During this week's AEW Dynamite on TNT, the participants for the women's eliminator tournament were revealed. Japan: Aja Kong, Yuka Sakazaki, Veny, Emi Sakura, Ryo Mizunami, Mei Suruga, Rin Kado[...] Feb 04 - During this week's AEW Dynamite on TNT, the participants for the women's eliminator tournament were revealed. Japan: Aja Kong, Yuka Sakazaki, Veny, Emi Sakura, Ryo Mizunami, Mei Suruga, Rin Kado[...]