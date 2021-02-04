AEW Dynamite Sees Viewership Rise for Beach Break, NXT Falls Out of Top 50

This week's AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT viewership has been much anticipated given AEW put on a special episode with Beach Break on TNT and NXT featured Royal Rumble winner Edge.

For last night’s TNT broadcast, Dynamite's viewership saw a rise in viewership, while over on USA Network NXT’s ratings and viewership fell.

AEW Dynamite scored 844,000 viewers for the special episode, an increase from the 754,000 viewers last week. NXT dropped 110,000 viewers, scoring 610,000 viewers for the night.

Interestingly, WWE advertised Edge for the show, no doubt hoping he would pull in viewers however his special appearance didn't translate into viewers. Over on Dynamite, the big event of the night was a surprise appearance by NJPW wrestler KENTA who attacked Jon Moxley.

The fallout from this and the news that AEW and NJPW are working together going forward should certainly create a buzz around Dynamite for the next several weeks, something NXT will want to combat.

In terms of the key 18-49 demographic, The Beach Break episode scored a 0.32 rating while NXT finished with a 0.15 rating. Dynamite finished at No. 3 in the Cable Top 150 rankings for Wednesday night. NXT fell out of the Top 50 this week and ranked No. 51.