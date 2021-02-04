WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

 

AEW Dynamite Sees Viewership Rise for Beach Break, NXT Falls Out of Top 50

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 04, 2021

AEW Dynamite Sees Viewership Rise for Beach Break, NXT Falls Out of Top 50

This week's AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT viewership has been much anticipated given AEW put on a special episode with Beach Break on TNT and NXT featured Royal Rumble winner Edge.

For last night’s TNT broadcast, Dynamite's viewership saw a rise in viewership, while over on USA Network NXT’s ratings and viewership fell.

AEW Dynamite scored 844,000 viewers for the special episode, an increase from the 754,000 viewers last week. NXT dropped 110,000 viewers, scoring 610,000 viewers for the night.

Interestingly, WWE advertised Edge for the show, no doubt hoping he would pull in viewers however his special appearance didn't translate into viewers. Over on Dynamite, the big event of the night was a surprise appearance by NJPW wrestler KENTA who attacked Jon Moxley.

The fallout from this and the news that AEW and NJPW are working together going forward should certainly create a buzz around Dynamite for the next several weeks, something NXT will want to combat.

In terms of the key 18-49 demographic, The Beach Break episode scored a 0.32 rating while NXT finished with a 0.15 rating. Dynamite finished at No. 3 in the Cable Top 150 rankings for Wednesday night. NXT fell out of the Top 50 this week and ranked No. 51.

Source: Showbuzz Daily
>>> Jump To Comments

Tags: #aew #aewdynamite #wwenxt #ratings
https://wrestlr.me/66314/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Feb 04
Gabbi Tuft (FKA Tyler Reks) On Misconceptions About Her Gender Transition
Former WWE Superstar Gabbi Tuft (fka Tyler Reks) was on The Wrestling Inc Daily Podcast, and wished to clear up misconceptions about her transiti[...]
Feb 04 - Former WWE Superstar Gabbi Tuft (fka Tyler Reks) was on The Wrestling Inc Daily Podcast, and wished to clear up misconceptions about her transiti[...]
Feb 04
Corey Graves Thinks John Cena Is Swerving Fans About Making Appearance At WrestleMania 37
John Cena told Sports Illustrated that there's " no mathematical way” that he could be at WrestleMania 37 this year.  Cena said that his f[...]
Feb 04 - John Cena told Sports Illustrated that there's " no mathematical way” that he could be at WrestleMania 37 this year.  Cena said that his f[...]
Feb 04
WWE Live Events Will Not Return Until Second Half Of 2021
Throughout 2020 the WWE Live schedule was severely impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and many have been left wondering when ticketed events will r[...]
Feb 04 - Throughout 2020 the WWE Live schedule was severely impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and many have been left wondering when ticketed events will r[...]
Feb 04
WWE Records Record 2020 and 2021 Business Outlook
WWE issued the following: WWE® Reports Record 2020 Results and 2021 Business Outlook Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights* * (All comparisons [...]
Feb 04 - WWE issued the following: WWE® Reports Record 2020 Results and 2021 Business Outlook Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights* * (All comparisons [...]
Feb 04
WWE President Nick Khan Doesn't Feel WWE Has Lost Viewership
During the most recent WWE investor call for quarter four 2020, recently appointed WWE President Nick Khan doesn't believe the brand has lost viewers [...]
Feb 04 - During the most recent WWE investor call for quarter four 2020, recently appointed WWE President Nick Khan doesn't believe the brand has lost viewers [...]
Feb 04
Vince McMahon Confident WWE Network Move To Peacock Will Expand Reach
During WWE’s Full Year 2020 financial results, Vince McMahon discussed WWE Network’s upcoming move to Peacock. Vince believes the move wil[...]
Feb 04 - During WWE’s Full Year 2020 financial results, Vince McMahon discussed WWE Network’s upcoming move to Peacock. Vince believes the move wil[...]

Feb 04
WWE Releases Steve Cutler
WWE issued the following statement: "WWE has come to terms on the release of Steve Cutler. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors." WW[...]
Feb 04 - WWE issued the following statement: "WWE has come to terms on the release of Steve Cutler. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors." WW[...]
Feb 04
AEW Dynamite Sees Viewership Rise for Beach Break, NXT Falls Out of Top 50
This week's AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT viewership has been much anticipated given AEW put on a special episode with Beach Break on TNT and NXT featured [...]
Feb 04 - This week's AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT viewership has been much anticipated given AEW put on a special episode with Beach Break on TNT and NXT featured [...]
Feb 04
NJPW Announces Broadcasting Partnership With The Roku Channel
New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing their new partnership with the Roku Channel to air content in the United Kingdom[...]
Feb 04 - New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing their new partnership with the Roku Channel to air content in the United Kingdom[...]
Feb 04
Edge Says Undertaker's "Soft" Comments Were Taken Out Of Context
As you may know, Undertaker did an interview with Joe Rogan on his podcast a while back. Taker stated that today's modern wrestlers were "too soft". T[...]
Feb 04 - As you may know, Undertaker did an interview with Joe Rogan on his podcast a while back. Taker stated that today's modern wrestlers were "too soft". T[...]
Feb 04
Falls Count Anywhere Tag Team Match Announced For AEW Dynamite
After the AEW Dynamite main event ended, Kenny Omega issued a tag team challenge stating he'd team with KENTA to take on Lance Archer and Jon Moxley i[...]
Feb 04 - After the AEW Dynamite main event ended, Kenny Omega issued a tag team challenge stating he'd team with KENTA to take on Lance Archer and Jon Moxley i[...]

Feb 04
Former WWE Superstar Tyler Reks Reveals Transition To A Woman
Former WWE Superstar Tyler Reks (real name Gabe Tuft) has announced he has transitioned to a woman named Gabbi Tuft. Tuft is set to explain her trans[...]
Feb 04 - Former WWE Superstar Tyler Reks (real name Gabe Tuft) has announced he has transitioned to a woman named Gabbi Tuft. Tuft is set to explain her trans[...]
Feb 04
Steve Austin Reflects On His Rivalry With Vince McMahon
In a recent appearance on WWE’s The Bump, Steve Austin reflected on his rivalry with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon during The Attitude Era. &ldq[...]
Feb 04 - In a recent appearance on WWE’s The Bump, Steve Austin reflected on his rivalry with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon during The Attitude Era. &ldq[...]
Feb 04
Darby Allin Says He Is Open To Doing Anything For AEW
AEW star Darby Allin recently appeared on the Endless Hustle podcast and discussed having creative freedom in AEW has helped him. On becoming one of [...]
Feb 04 - AEW star Darby Allin recently appeared on the Endless Hustle podcast and discussed having creative freedom in AEW has helped him. On becoming one of [...]
Feb 04
WWE Now Selling Signature Series Razor Ramon Intercontinental Championship Belt
WWEShop has announced the release of a brand new Signature Series Razor Roman Intercontinental Championship replica belt. Click here to purchase the [...]
Feb 04 - WWEShop has announced the release of a brand new Signature Series Razor Roman Intercontinental Championship replica belt. Click here to purchase the [...]
Feb 04
Eric Bischoff Comments On The Shockmaster’s Shocking Debut
During the most recent 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed The Shockmaster’s debut in WCW and his thoughts on watching it happen as it happened. [...]
Feb 04 - During the most recent 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed The Shockmaster’s debut in WCW and his thoughts on watching it happen as it happened. [...]
Feb 04
Jim Ross Reveals WrestleMania 19 Match Order Upset The Rock & Steve Austin
On the most recent edition of his podcast, Jim Ross spoke about the match order at WrestleMania 19 causing issues with The Rock and Steve Austin back [...]
Feb 04 - On the most recent edition of his podcast, Jim Ross spoke about the match order at WrestleMania 19 causing issues with The Rock and Steve Austin back [...]
Feb 04
Updated WWE NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day Card
Following Wednesday’s episode of WWE NXT, below is the updated card for NXT TakeOver Vengeance Day, which will take place on February 14th (Vale[...]
Feb 04 - Following Wednesday’s episode of WWE NXT, below is the updated card for NXT TakeOver Vengeance Day, which will take place on February 14th (Vale[...]
Feb 04
D-Von Dudley Suffered A Stroke Recently
WWE Hall Of Famer D-Von Dudley revealed more behind his recent health scare on his "Table Talk" podcast this week. Dudley noted he recently had a str[...]
Feb 04 - WWE Hall Of Famer D-Von Dudley revealed more behind his recent health scare on his "Table Talk" podcast this week. Dudley noted he recently had a str[...]
Feb 04
Chris Jericho Says He 'Never Recovered' From 'Insulting' Amount Of Time WWE Gave Important Match
AEW wrestler Chris Jericho has said he never recovered after being given just seven minutes for his ECW One Night Stand 2005 match against Lance Storm[...]
Feb 04 - AEW wrestler Chris Jericho has said he never recovered after being given just seven minutes for his ECW One Night Stand 2005 match against Lance Storm[...]
Feb 04
WWE NXT (2/3/2021) Quick Results
Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai defeated Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter Austin Theory defeated Leon Ruff Llegado Del Fantasma defeated Lucha [...]
Feb 04 - Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai defeated Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter Austin Theory defeated Leon Ruff Llegado Del Fantasma defeated Lucha [...]
Feb 04
AEW Dynamite (2/3/2021) Quick Results
Chris Jericho and MJF won a tag-team battle royal and are headed to AEW Revolution as #1 Contenders Britt Baker defeated Thunder Rosa Hangman Page[...]
Feb 04 - Chris Jericho and MJF won a tag-team battle royal and are headed to AEW Revolution as #1 Contenders Britt Baker defeated Thunder Rosa Hangman Page[...]
Feb 04
Participants For AEW Women's Tournament Announced
During this week's AEW Dynamite on TNT, the participants for the women's eliminator tournament were revealed. Japan: Aja Kong, Yuka Sakazaki, Ve[...]
Feb 04 - During this week's AEW Dynamite on TNT, the participants for the women's eliminator tournament were revealed. Japan: Aja Kong, Yuka Sakazaki, Ve[...]
Feb 04
Edge Says He Will Be Watching NXT Main Event Picture Very Closely
During this week's WWE NXT on USA Network, 2021 Men's Royal Rumble winner Edge interrupted a confrontation between NXT Champion Finn Balor and Pete Du[...]
Feb 04 - During this week's WWE NXT on USA Network, 2021 Men's Royal Rumble winner Edge interrupted a confrontation between NXT Champion Finn Balor and Pete Du[...]

© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π