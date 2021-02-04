Darby Allin Says He Is Open To Doing Anything For AEW

AEW star Darby Allin recently appeared on the Endless Hustle podcast and discussed having creative freedom in AEW has helped him.

“I feel like, ’cause they they know [that] if you give me the ball, I’m going to run with it. When AEW was built on creative freedom and having your say in what you do, I don’t think — out of the younger guys, I don’t think anybody has taken it as far as I have within the last year.

“And then to show people, ‘Yo, this guy did this his way,’ I think it speaks volumes to the fans about the promotion. Like, ‘Damn, we may not have seen Darby if it wasn’t for an AEW on this scale. Because no one’s gonna let him do him like AEW does.’ Like, who’s going to let me skate with Tony Hawk and cut a promo? Who is going to let me jump off an 80-foot bridge? Who’s gonna let me hit my friend with a car? But like the thing it is, people are seeing my body of work, 100% me. And unchanged, unfiltered, yeah.”