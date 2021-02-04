Updated WWE NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day Card

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic Finals MSK OR Legado Del Fantasma vs. Grizzled Young Veterans OR Tomasso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher

Here is the updated lineup

Following Wednesday’s episode of WWE NXT, below is the updated card for NXT TakeOver Vengeance Day, which will take place on February 14th (Valentine’s Day).

NJPW Announces Broadcasting Partnership With The Roku Channel

New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing their new partnership with the Roku Channel to air content in the United Kingdom[...] Feb 04 - New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing their new partnership with the Roku Channel to air content in the United Kingdom[...]

Edge Says Undertaker's "Soft" Comments Were Taken Out Of Context

As you may know, Undertaker did an interview with Joe Rogan on his podcast a while back. Taker stated that today's modern wrestlers were "too soft". T[...] Feb 04 - As you may know, Undertaker did an interview with Joe Rogan on his podcast a while back. Taker stated that today's modern wrestlers were "too soft". T[...]

Falls Count Anywhere Tag Team Match Announced For AEW Dynamite

After the AEW Dynamite main event ended, Kenny Omega issued a tag team challenge stating he'd team with KENTA to take on Lance Archer and Jon Moxley i[...] Feb 04 - After the AEW Dynamite main event ended, Kenny Omega issued a tag team challenge stating he'd team with KENTA to take on Lance Archer and Jon Moxley i[...]

Former WWE Superstar Tyler Reks Reveals Transition To A Woman

Former WWE Superstar Tyler Reks (real name Gabe Tuft) has announced he has transitioned to a woman named Gabbi Tuft. Tuft is set to explain her trans[...] Feb 04 - Former WWE Superstar Tyler Reks (real name Gabe Tuft) has announced he has transitioned to a woman named Gabbi Tuft. Tuft is set to explain her trans[...]

Steve Austin Reflects On His Rivalry With Vince McMahon

In a recent appearance on WWE’s The Bump, Steve Austin reflected on his rivalry with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon during The Attitude Era. &ldq[...] Feb 04 - In a recent appearance on WWE’s The Bump, Steve Austin reflected on his rivalry with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon during The Attitude Era. &ldq[...]

Darby Allin Says He Is Open To Doing Anything For AEW

AEW star Darby Allin recently appeared on the Endless Hustle podcast and discussed having creative freedom in AEW has helped him. On becoming one of [...] Feb 04 - AEW star Darby Allin recently appeared on the Endless Hustle podcast and discussed having creative freedom in AEW has helped him. On becoming one of [...]

WWE Now Selling Signature Series Razor Ramon Intercontinental Championship Belt

WWEShop has announced the release of a brand new Signature Series Razor Roman Intercontinental Championship replica belt. Click here to purchase the [...] Feb 04 - WWEShop has announced the release of a brand new Signature Series Razor Roman Intercontinental Championship replica belt. Click here to purchase the [...]

Eric Bischoff Comments On The Shockmaster’s Shocking Debut

During the most recent 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed The Shockmaster’s debut in WCW and his thoughts on watching it happen as it happened. [...] Feb 04 - During the most recent 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed The Shockmaster’s debut in WCW and his thoughts on watching it happen as it happened. [...]

Jim Ross Reveals WrestleMania 19 Match Order Upset The Rock & Steve Austin

On the most recent edition of his podcast, Jim Ross spoke about the match order at WrestleMania 19 causing issues with The Rock and Steve Austin back [...] Feb 04 - On the most recent edition of his podcast, Jim Ross spoke about the match order at WrestleMania 19 causing issues with The Rock and Steve Austin back [...]

D-Von Dudley Suffered A Stroke Recently

WWE Hall Of Famer D-Von Dudley revealed more behind his recent health scare on his "Table Talk" podcast this week. Dudley noted he recently had a str[...] Feb 04 - WWE Hall Of Famer D-Von Dudley revealed more behind his recent health scare on his "Table Talk" podcast this week. Dudley noted he recently had a str[...]

Chris Jericho Says He 'Never Recovered' From 'Insulting' Amount Of Time WWE Gave Important Match

AEW wrestler Chris Jericho has said he never recovered after being given just seven minutes for his ECW One Night Stand 2005 match against Lance Storm[...] Feb 04 - AEW wrestler Chris Jericho has said he never recovered after being given just seven minutes for his ECW One Night Stand 2005 match against Lance Storm[...]

WWE NXT (2/3/2021) Quick Results

Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai defeated Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter Austin Theory defeated Leon Ruff Llegado Del Fantasma defeated Lucha [...] Feb 04 - Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai defeated Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter Austin Theory defeated Leon Ruff Llegado Del Fantasma defeated Lucha [...]

AEW Dynamite (2/3/2021) Quick Results

Chris Jericho and MJF won a tag-team battle royal and are headed to AEW Revolution as #1 Contenders Britt Baker defeated Thunder Rosa Hangman Page[...] Feb 04 - Chris Jericho and MJF won a tag-team battle royal and are headed to AEW Revolution as #1 Contenders Britt Baker defeated Thunder Rosa Hangman Page[...]

Participants For AEW Women's Tournament Announced

During this week's AEW Dynamite on TNT, the participants for the women's eliminator tournament were revealed. Japan: Aja Kong, Yuka Sakazaki, Ve[...] Feb 04 - During this week's AEW Dynamite on TNT, the participants for the women's eliminator tournament were revealed. Japan: Aja Kong, Yuka Sakazaki, Ve[...]

Edge Says He Will Be Watching NXT Main Event Picture Very Closely

During this week's WWE NXT on USA Network, 2021 Men's Royal Rumble winner Edge interrupted a confrontation between NXT Champion Finn Balor and Pete Du[...] Feb 04 - During this week's WWE NXT on USA Network, 2021 Men's Royal Rumble winner Edge interrupted a confrontation between NXT Champion Finn Balor and Pete Du[...]

WATCH: KENTA Attacks Moxley On AEW Dynamite

KENTA made a surprise appearance at AEW Beach Break Wednesday, attacking Jon Moxley following the main event. NJPW's Kenta attacked Jon Moxley l[...] Feb 04 - KENTA made a surprise appearance at AEW Beach Break Wednesday, attacking Jon Moxley following the main event. NJPW's Kenta attacked Jon Moxley l[...]

Bad Bunny Spotted At WWE Performance Center

Bad Bunny was spotted training at the WWE Performance Center on Tuesday. He is preparing and training for an in-ring debut to face The Miz and Morris[...] Feb 03 - Bad Bunny was spotted training at the WWE Performance Center on Tuesday. He is preparing and training for an in-ring debut to face The Miz and Morris[...]

Lana Appears In Trailer For New Bruce Willis Movie Cosmic Sin

A brand new trailer for Bruce Willis movie called Cosmic Sin has dropped. WWE Superstar Lana shared some photos of the behind the scenes of her dresse[...] Feb 03 - A brand new trailer for Bruce Willis movie called Cosmic Sin has dropped. WWE Superstar Lana shared some photos of the behind the scenes of her dresse[...]

Ivar Training With DDP Ahead Of Making Return

Ivar who is one half of the Viking Raiders is currently training with DDP as he's working to make a return into the ring. Ivar has been out of action[...] Feb 03 - Ivar who is one half of the Viking Raiders is currently training with DDP as he's working to make a return into the ring. Ivar has been out of action[...]

Rey Mysterio Re-Signs With WWE

Rey Mysterio has re-signed with WWE as revealed by him in an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. He said that he is not ready[...] Feb 03 - Rey Mysterio has re-signed with WWE as revealed by him in an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. He said that he is not ready[...]

WWE NXT TakeOver Vengeance Announced For February 14th

The next WWE NXT TakeOver has officially been announced by WWE today. The event is set to take place on 2/14 and will be on WWE Network. Please be su[...] Feb 03 - The next WWE NXT TakeOver has officially been announced by WWE today. The event is set to take place on 2/14 and will be on WWE Network. Please be su[...]

WWE WrestleMania 37 Theme Song Announced

WWE has announced “Save Your Tears” by The Weeknd as one of the official theme songs for WrestleMania 37. The event will take place over [...] Feb 03 - WWE has announced “Save Your Tears” by The Weeknd as one of the official theme songs for WrestleMania 37. The event will take place over [...]