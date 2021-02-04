D-Von Dudley Suffered A Stroke Recently

WWE Hall Of Famer D-Von Dudley revealed more behind his recent health scare on his "Table Talk" podcast this week.

Dudley noted he recently had a stroke but he is doing much better now.

"I’m doing alright. I’m getting stronger and stronger each day. I was denying it and wasn’t saying anything before, but I’ll let it out now. I had a stroke and now I’m doing so much better. I’m back to my normal self almost."

WrestlingNewsSource.com wishes D-Von well in his recovery.