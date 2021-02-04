Chris Jericho Says He 'Never Recovered' From 'Insulting' Amount Of Time WWE Gave Important Match

The match, which was also Lance Storm's last professional match, saw Storm win after 7:22 thanks to interference by Justin Credible, but Y2J clearly feels that such an important match deserved longer.

I’ve never seen that match. I was insulted at the time they gave us and I’ve never recovered... https://t.co/jP0x9XjbfZ

When a fan on Twitter encouraged others to watch the Jericho-Storm match, saying the pair absolutely killed it, the former AEW World Champion admitted he’s never watched it, saying he was insulted at the amount of time the WWE gave them.

AEW wrestler Chris Jericho has said he never recovered after being given just seven minutes for his ECW One Night Stand 2005 match against Lance Storm.

Steve Austin Reflects On His Rivalry With Vince McMahon

In a recent appearance on WWE’s The Bump, Steve Austin reflected on his rivalry with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon during The Attitude Era. “Vince always wanted to be an in-ring performer,[...] Feb 04 - In a recent appearance on WWE’s The Bump, Steve Austin reflected on his rivalry with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon during The Attitude Era. “Vince always wanted to be an in-ring performer,[...]

Darby Allin Says He Is Open To Doing Anything For AEW

AEW star Darby Allin recently appeared on the Endless Hustle podcast and discussed having creative freedom in AEW has helped him. On becoming one of the faces of AEW: “I feel like, &rs[...] Feb 04 - AEW star Darby Allin recently appeared on the Endless Hustle podcast and discussed having creative freedom in AEW has helped him. On becoming one of the faces of AEW: “I feel like, &rs[...]

WWE Now Selling Signature Series Razor Ramon Intercontinental Championship Belt

WWEShop has announced the release of a brand new Signature Series Razor Roman Intercontinental Championship replica belt. Click here to purchase the title, which costs $500. Below are details on the[...] Feb 04 - WWEShop has announced the release of a brand new Signature Series Razor Roman Intercontinental Championship replica belt. Click here to purchase the title, which costs $500. Below are details on the[...]

Eric Bischoff Comments On The Shockmaster’s Shocking Debut

During the most recent 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed The Shockmaster’s debut in WCW and his thoughts on watching it happen as it happened. Eric Bischoff on The Shockmaster’s debut in [...] Feb 04 - During the most recent 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed The Shockmaster’s debut in WCW and his thoughts on watching it happen as it happened. Eric Bischoff on The Shockmaster’s debut in [...]

Jim Ross Reveals WrestleMania 19 Match Order Upset The Rock & Steve Austin

On the most recent edition of his podcast, Jim Ross spoke about the match order at WrestleMania 19 causing issues with The Rock and Steve Austin back in the day. J.R. revealed both were not happy a[...] Feb 04 - On the most recent edition of his podcast, Jim Ross spoke about the match order at WrestleMania 19 causing issues with The Rock and Steve Austin back in the day. J.R. revealed both were not happy a[...]

Updated WWE NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day Card

Following Wednesday’s episode of WWE NXT, below is the updated card for NXT TakeOver Vengeance Day, which will take place on February 14th (Valentine’s Day). Here is the updated lineup N[...] Feb 04 - Following Wednesday’s episode of WWE NXT, below is the updated card for NXT TakeOver Vengeance Day, which will take place on February 14th (Valentine’s Day). Here is the updated lineup N[...]

D-Von Dudley Suffered A Stroke Recently

WWE Hall Of Famer D-Von Dudley revealed more behind his recent health scare on his "Table Talk" podcast this week. Dudley noted he recently had a stroke but he is doing much better now. "I’m[...] Feb 04 - WWE Hall Of Famer D-Von Dudley revealed more behind his recent health scare on his "Table Talk" podcast this week. Dudley noted he recently had a stroke but he is doing much better now. "I’m[...]

WWE NXT (2/3/2021) Quick Results

Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai defeated Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter Austin Theory defeated Leon Ruff Llegado Del Fantasma defeated Lucha House Party Jessi Kamea defeated Toni Storm by di[...] Feb 04 - Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai defeated Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter Austin Theory defeated Leon Ruff Llegado Del Fantasma defeated Lucha House Party Jessi Kamea defeated Toni Storm by di[...]

AEW Dynamite (2/3/2021) Quick Results

Chris Jericho and MJF won a tag-team battle royal and are headed to AEW Revolution as #1 Contenders Britt Baker defeated Thunder Rosa Hangman Page and Matt Hardy defeated Chaos Project Lance Arch[...] Feb 04 - Chris Jericho and MJF won a tag-team battle royal and are headed to AEW Revolution as #1 Contenders Britt Baker defeated Thunder Rosa Hangman Page and Matt Hardy defeated Chaos Project Lance Arch[...]

Participants For AEW Women's Tournament Announced

During this week's AEW Dynamite on TNT, the participants for the women's eliminator tournament were revealed. Japan: Aja Kong, Yuka Sakazaki, Veny, Emi Sakura, Ryo Mizunami, Mei Suruga, Rin Kado[...] Feb 04 - During this week's AEW Dynamite on TNT, the participants for the women's eliminator tournament were revealed. Japan: Aja Kong, Yuka Sakazaki, Veny, Emi Sakura, Ryo Mizunami, Mei Suruga, Rin Kado[...]

Edge Says He Will Be Watching NXT Main Event Picture Very Closely

During this week's WWE NXT on USA Network, 2021 Men's Royal Rumble winner Edge interrupted a confrontation between NXT Champion Finn Balor and Pete Dunne. Edge had high praise for NXT and also the fa[...] Feb 04 - During this week's WWE NXT on USA Network, 2021 Men's Royal Rumble winner Edge interrupted a confrontation between NXT Champion Finn Balor and Pete Dunne. Edge had high praise for NXT and also the fa[...]

WATCH: KENTA Attacks Moxley On AEW Dynamite

KENTA made a surprise appearance at AEW Beach Break Wednesday, attacking Jon Moxley following the main event. NJPW's Kenta attacked Jon Moxley leaving him flat out after delivering a GTS. This [...] Feb 04 - KENTA made a surprise appearance at AEW Beach Break Wednesday, attacking Jon Moxley following the main event. NJPW's Kenta attacked Jon Moxley leaving him flat out after delivering a GTS. This [...]

Bad Bunny Spotted At WWE Performance Center

Bad Bunny was spotted training at the WWE Performance Center on Tuesday. He is preparing and training for an in-ring debut to face The Miz and Morrison sometime later in the year according to PWInsid[...] Feb 03 - Bad Bunny was spotted training at the WWE Performance Center on Tuesday. He is preparing and training for an in-ring debut to face The Miz and Morrison sometime later in the year according to PWInsid[...]

Lana Appears In Trailer For New Bruce Willis Movie Cosmic Sin

A brand new trailer for Bruce Willis movie called Cosmic Sin has dropped. WWE Superstar Lana shared some photos of the behind the scenes of her dressed up as one of the many characters in this movie. [...] Feb 03 - A brand new trailer for Bruce Willis movie called Cosmic Sin has dropped. WWE Superstar Lana shared some photos of the behind the scenes of her dressed up as one of the many characters in this movie. [...]

Ivar Training With DDP Ahead Of Making Return

Ivar who is one half of the Viking Raiders is currently training with DDP as he's working to make a return into the ring. Ivar has been out of action due to a neck injury in September of 2020. He agg[...] Feb 03 - Ivar who is one half of the Viking Raiders is currently training with DDP as he's working to make a return into the ring. Ivar has been out of action due to a neck injury in September of 2020. He agg[...]

Rey Mysterio Re-Signs With WWE

Rey Mysterio has re-signed with WWE as revealed by him in an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. He said that he is not ready to hang up his boots just yet. “We never[...] Feb 03 - Rey Mysterio has re-signed with WWE as revealed by him in an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. He said that he is not ready to hang up his boots just yet. “We never[...]

WWE NXT TakeOver Vengeance Announced For February 14th

The next WWE NXT TakeOver has officially been announced by WWE today. The event is set to take place on 2/14 and will be on WWE Network. Please be sure to keep up to date by following us on our socia[...] Feb 03 - The next WWE NXT TakeOver has officially been announced by WWE today. The event is set to take place on 2/14 and will be on WWE Network. Please be sure to keep up to date by following us on our socia[...]

WWE WrestleMania 37 Theme Song Announced

WWE has announced “Save Your Tears” by The Weeknd as one of the official theme songs for WrestleMania 37. The event will take place over two nights on April 10-11 at Raymond James Stadium[...] Feb 03 - WWE has announced “Save Your Tears” by The Weeknd as one of the official theme songs for WrestleMania 37. The event will take place over two nights on April 10-11 at Raymond James Stadium[...]

ROH Re-signs Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham and The Bouncers

Ring Of Honor has announced that Jay Lethal, “The Bouncers” Beer City Bruiser and Brian Milonas and Jonathan Gresham have all re-signed with the company. ROH has not disclosed the terms o[...] Feb 03 - Ring Of Honor has announced that Jay Lethal, “The Bouncers” Beer City Bruiser and Brian Milonas and Jonathan Gresham have all re-signed with the company. ROH has not disclosed the terms o[...]

Daughter Of Eddie Guerrero Comments On WWE Owning His Name And Likeness

Daughter of Eddie and Vickie, Shaul Guerrero, recently was interviewed by Wrestling Inc in which she commented on WWE owning the name and likeness of her father. She gave some advice to younger wrestl[...] Feb 03 - Daughter of Eddie and Vickie, Shaul Guerrero, recently was interviewed by Wrestling Inc in which she commented on WWE owning the name and likeness of her father. She gave some advice to younger wrestl[...]

Lars Sullivan Comments On His WWE Release

Lars Sullivan spoke with Fightful about his release from the company last month. He felt WWE handled it with "compassion and honesty" and is grateful for his experience with WWE. Sullivan revealed he[...] Feb 03 - Lars Sullivan spoke with Fightful about his release from the company last month. He felt WWE handled it with "compassion and honesty" and is grateful for his experience with WWE. Sullivan revealed he[...]

The Miz Comments On His Current Role In WWE

During a recent interview with The Wrap, The Miz commented on his current WWE role.“I used to be, like: ‘Well, Cena doesn’t ever do that. Orton doesn’t ever do that. [...] Feb 03 - During a recent interview with The Wrap, The Miz commented on his current WWE role.“I used to be, like: ‘Well, Cena doesn’t ever do that. Orton doesn’t ever do that. [...]