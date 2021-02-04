WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
AEW Dynamite (2/3/2021) Quick Results
Posted By: Joe West on Feb 04, 2021
Chris Jericho and MJF won a tag-team battle royal and are headed to AEW Revolution as #1 Contenders
Britt Baker defeated Thunder Rosa
Hangman Page and Matt Hardy defeated Chaos Project
Lance Archer defeated Eddie Kingston in a Lumberjack Match
Jon Moxley, Rey Fenix & Pac defeated Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers
