WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Edge Says He Will Be Watching NXT Main Event Picture Very Closely
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 04, 2021
During this week's WWE NXT on USA Network, 2021 Men's Royal Rumble winner Edge interrupted a confrontation between NXT Champion Finn Balor and Pete Dunne.
Edge had high praise for NXT and also the face he could challenge for any WWE world and said he would be watching the match between Balor and Dunne at NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day very closely.
https://wrestlr.me/66297/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Feb 04
Feb 04 - In a recent appearance on WWE’s The Bump, Steve Austin reflected on his rivalry with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon during The Attitude Era. &ldq[...]
Feb 04
Feb 04 - AEW star Darby Allin recently appeared on the Endless Hustle podcast and discussed having creative freedom in AEW has helped him. On becoming one of [...]
Feb 04
Feb 04 - WWEShop has announced the release of a brand new Signature Series Razor Roman Intercontinental Championship replica belt. Click here to purchase the [...]
Feb 04
Feb 04 - During the most recent 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed The Shockmaster’s debut in WCW and his thoughts on watching it happen as it happened. [...]
Feb 04
Feb 04 - On the most recent edition of his podcast, Jim Ross spoke about the match order at WrestleMania 19 causing issues with The Rock and Steve Austin back [...]
Feb 04
Feb 04 - Following Wednesday’s episode of WWE NXT, below is the updated card for NXT TakeOver Vengeance Day, which will take place on February 14th (Vale[...]
Feb 04
Feb 04 - WWE Hall Of Famer D-Von Dudley revealed more behind his recent health scare on his "Table Talk" podcast this week. Dudley noted he recently had a str[...]
Feb 04
Feb 04 - AEW wrestler Chris Jericho has said he never recovered after being given just seven minutes for his ECW One Night Stand 2005 match against Lance Storm[...]
Feb 04 WWE NXT (2/3/2021) Quick Results Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai defeated Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter Austin Theory defeated Leon Ruff Llegado Del Fantasma defeated Lucha [...]
Feb 04 - Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai defeated Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter Austin Theory defeated Leon Ruff Llegado Del Fantasma defeated Lucha [...]
Feb 04 AEW Dynamite (2/3/2021) Quick Results Chris Jericho and MJF won a tag-team battle royal and are headed to AEW Revolution as #1 Contenders Britt Baker defeated Thunder Rosa Hangman Page[...]
Feb 04 - Chris Jericho and MJF won a tag-team battle royal and are headed to AEW Revolution as #1 Contenders Britt Baker defeated Thunder Rosa Hangman Page[...]
Feb 04
Feb 04 - During this week's AEW Dynamite on TNT, the participants for the women's eliminator tournament were revealed. Japan: Aja Kong, Yuka Sakazaki, Ve[...]
Feb 04
Feb 04 - During this week's WWE NXT on USA Network, 2021 Men's Royal Rumble winner Edge interrupted a confrontation between NXT Champion Finn Balor and Pete Du[...]
Feb 04
Feb 04 - KENTA made a surprise appearance at AEW Beach Break Wednesday, attacking Jon Moxley following the main event. NJPW's Kenta attacked Jon Moxley l[...]
Feb 03
Feb 03 - Bad Bunny was spotted training at the WWE Performance Center on Tuesday. He is preparing and training for an in-ring debut to face The Miz and Morris[...]
Feb 03
Feb 03 - A brand new trailer for Bruce Willis movie called Cosmic Sin has dropped. WWE Superstar Lana shared some photos of the behind the scenes of her dresse[...]
Feb 03
Feb 03 - Ivar who is one half of the Viking Raiders is currently training with DDP as he's working to make a return into the ring. Ivar has been out of action[...]
Feb 03 Rey Mysterio Re-Signs With WWE Rey Mysterio has re-signed with WWE as revealed by him in an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. He said that he is not ready[...]
Feb 03 - Rey Mysterio has re-signed with WWE as revealed by him in an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. He said that he is not ready[...]
Feb 03
Feb 03 - The next WWE NXT TakeOver has officially been announced by WWE today. The event is set to take place on 2/14 and will be on WWE Network. Please be su[...]
Feb 03
Feb 03 - WWE has announced “Save Your Tears” by The Weeknd as one of the official theme songs for WrestleMania 37. The event will take place over [...]
Feb 03
Feb 03 - Ring Of Honor has announced that Jay Lethal, “The Bouncers” Beer City Bruiser and Brian Milonas and Jonathan Gresham have all re-signed wi[...]
Feb 03
Feb 03 - Daughter of Eddie and Vickie, Shaul Guerrero, recently was interviewed by Wrestling Inc in which she commented on WWE owning the name and likeness of [...]
Feb 03
Feb 03 - Lars Sullivan spoke with Fightful about his release from the company last month. He felt WWE handled it with "compassion and honesty" and is grateful [...]
Feb 03
Feb 03 - During a recent interview with The Wrap, The Miz commented on his current WWE role.“I used to be, like: ‘Well, Cena doesn’t ever do [...]
Feb 03
Feb 03 - During Arn Anderson’s latest podcast, he spoke about being released from WWE and how he felt about it. “I felt great. Usually, in our b[...]
© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service
·
Privacy Policy
·
Π