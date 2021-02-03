Ivar Training With DDP Ahead Of Making Return
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Feb 03, 2021
Ivar who is one half of the Viking Raiders is currently training with DDP as he's working to make a return into the ring.
Ivar has been out of action due to a neck injury in September of 2020. He aggravated the injuries on a suicide dive during an eight-man tag team match on the September 7 RAW show.
DDP posted about this today on his Twitter account and said he was working out with Ivar.
“Working out with Yoga Doc, @PaygeMcMahon, and @Ivar_WWE who’s rehabbing from surgery after breaking his neck in the ring last year [collission emoji] [diamond emoji] #wwe #ddpy."
https://wrestlr.me/66293/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Feb 03
Feb 03 - Bad Bunny was spotted training at the WWE Performance Center on Tuesday. He is preparing and training for an in-ring debut to face The Miz and Morris[...]
Feb 03
Feb 03 - A brand new trailer for Bruce Willis movie called Cosmic Sin has dropped. WWE Superstar Lana shared some photos of the behind the scenes of her dresse[...]
Feb 03
Feb 03 - Ivar who is one half of the Viking Raiders is currently training with DDP as he's working to make a return into the ring. Ivar has been out of action[...]
Feb 03 Rey Mysterio Re-Signs With WWE Rey Mysterio has re-signed with WWE as revealed by him in an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. He said that he is not ready[...]
Feb 03 - Rey Mysterio has re-signed with WWE as revealed by him in an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. He said that he is not ready[...]
Feb 03
Feb 03 - The next WWE NXT TakeOver has officially been announced by WWE today. The event is set to take place on 2/14 and will be on WWE Network. Please be su[...]
Feb 03
Feb 03 - WWE has announced “Save Your Tears” by The Weeknd as one of the official theme songs for WrestleMania 37. The event will take place over [...]
Feb 03
Feb 03 - Ring Of Honor has announced that Jay Lethal, “The Bouncers” Beer City Bruiser and Brian Milonas and Jonathan Gresham have all re-signed wi[...]
Feb 03
Feb 03 - Daughter of Eddie and Vickie, Shaul Guerrero, recently was interviewed by Wrestling Inc in which she commented on WWE owning the name and likeness of [...]
Feb 03
Feb 03 - Lars Sullivan spoke with Fightful about his release from the company last month. He felt WWE handled it with "compassion and honesty" and is grateful [...]
Feb 03
Feb 03 - During a recent interview with The Wrap, The Miz commented on his current WWE role.“I used to be, like: ‘Well, Cena doesn’t ever do [...]
Feb 03
Feb 03 - During Arn Anderson’s latest podcast, he spoke about being released from WWE and how he felt about it. “I felt great. Usually, in our b[...]
Feb 03
Feb 03 - The Men’s 2021 Royal Rumble Match was the oldest in history and of the 30 wrestlers who competed in the match, just two Superstars were under 30[...]
Feb 03
Feb 03 - A new match has been added to Impact Wrestling No Surrender 2021. Impact has announced that X-Division Champion TJP will be defending his title again[...]
Feb 03
Feb 03 - AEW has announced that FTR has been pulled from tonight's Beach Break edition of AEW Dynamite. FTR was set to compete in the advertised tag-team batt[...]
Feb 03
Feb 03 - WWE issued the following: You think you know him, NXT? In the wake of a marathon Royal Rumble win, Edge is headed to the black-and-gold brand toni[...]
Feb 03
Feb 03 - As reported previously, Lars Sullivan has been let go from his WWE contract. He hasn't been seen on WWE television for a while and many saw his releas[...]
Feb 02
Feb 02 - WWE star Lars Sullivan has officially been released from his WWE contract. This comes following an absence from TV due to a knee injury, as well as a [...]
Feb 02
Feb 02 - Jim Ross' autobiography "Under The Black Hat" could soon be hitting the big screen. Ross revealed on the latest episode of Grilling JR, that there is[...]
Feb 02
Feb 02 - WWE champion Drew McIntyre was recently interviewed on the Rich Eisen show in which he revealed he also had a male model gimmick during his first run [...]
Feb 02
Feb 02 - On Sunday, Jey Uso was pulled from the men's Royal Rumble match. Uso was also absent from the most recent SmackDown taping last Friday. It now appears[...]
Feb 02
Feb 02 - Christian's return during Sunday at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view was not just a one-time appearance, rather he has returned to the company on a p[...]
Feb 02
Feb 02 - There has been much speculation as to who will be challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37. In an update from&n[...]
Feb 01
Feb 01 - The following are the results of the February 1, 2021 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Sheamus betrayed his longtime best friend, the WWE Champ[...]
Feb 01
Feb 01 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Hall of Famer and 2021 Men's Royal Rumble winner Edge defeated "The Viper" Randy [...]
Feb 01
Feb 01 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former best friends and former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross competed agai[...]