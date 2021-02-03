Rey Mysterio Re-Signs With WWE

Rey Mysterio has re-signed with WWE as revealed by him in an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated.

He said that he is not ready to hang up his boots just yet.

“We never made the signing of my new deal public, but there is definitely going to be more time to see Rey Mysterio in WWE. I’m going to keep wrestling, at least until Father Time catches up and says, ‘It’s time to go.'”

Rey is currently working with Dominik on WWE SmackDown, and says it means a lot to have his own son working with him.