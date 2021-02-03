Daughter Of Eddie Guerrero Comments On WWE Owning His Name And Likeness

Daughter of Eddie and Vickie, Shaul Guerrero, recently was interviewed by Wrestling Inc in which she commented on WWE owning the name and likeness of her father. She gave some advice to younger wrestlers about making sure they own their names.

"I think we have to be really careful with how we use people’s names and their likeness, especially after they’re gone. Dad, his real name was used, ‘Eddie Guerrero’ is his legit name,” Shaul said. “And WWE, to this day, still own the rights to his name. So we don’t have a say in anything.

“Yeah, so make sure if you’re a young wrestler and you’re going to sign a contract, make sure you own the rights to your name. That’s just some good, good advice. Any lawyer will tell you that. Make sure you own the rights to a character you come up with or your own likeness."