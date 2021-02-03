Lars Sullivan Comments On His WWE Release

Lars Sullivan spoke with Fightful about his release from the company last month. He felt WWE handled it with "compassion and honesty" and is grateful for his experience with WWE.

Sullivan revealed he has been dealing with anxiety issues and struggled to eat and sleep during the days that SmackDown was being taped. In addition, his father had passed away last year.

"Sullivan told us that he's likely done with wrestling, and again took responsibility for the issues that led to that, calling some actions 'idiocy' and 'his own selfish behavior.'" - Fightful.