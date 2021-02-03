2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match Was Reportedly The Oldest In History

The Men’s 2021 Royal Rumble Match was the oldest in history and of the 30 wrestlers who competed in the match, just two Superstars were under 30 years of age, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

The two under 30 were, Dominik Mysterio who is 23 and Otis who is 29 years of age.

The second-oldest Men’s Rumble Match lineup was in 2020.

As for the women's Royal Rumble Match, 6 out of the 30 wrestlers were under 30. Those Superstars were Shotzi Blackheart at 28, Toni Storm at 25, Peyton Royce at 28, Liv Morgan at 26, Rhea Ripley at 24 and Alexa Bliss, at 29 years of age.

The Women’s Royal Rumble Match winner, Bianca Belair, is 31 years of age, while Edge, the Men’s Royal Rumble Match winner, is 47 years of age.