AEW Removes FTR From Tonight's AEW Dynamite

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
AEW has announced that FTR has been pulled from tonight's Beach Break edition of AEW Dynamite.
FTR was set to compete in the advertised tag-team battle royal with the winning team challenging The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team titles at the upcoming AEW Revolution pay-per-view in March.
AEW posted the following:
Upon review of their conduct after the Jungle Boy v. Dax Harwood match, FTR are suspended from competition for 1 week, thus out of the #BeachBreak Tag Team Battle Royale. FTR are replaced by John Silver & Alex Reynolds on #AEWDynamite on @TNTDrama TOMORROW night at 8pm ET/7pm CT! pic.twitter.com/FILpCGmaXl
WWE WrestleMania 37 Theme Song Announced WWE has announced “Save Your Tears” by The Weeknd as one of the official theme songs for WrestleMania 37. The event will take place over two nights on April 10-11 at Raymond James Stadium[...]
Feb 03 - WWE has announced “Save Your Tears” by The Weeknd as one of the official theme songs for WrestleMania 37. The event will take place over two nights on April 10-11 at Raymond James Stadium[...]
Feb 03 - Ring Of Honor has announced that Jay Lethal, “The Bouncers” Beer City Bruiser and Brian Milonas and Jonathan Gresham have all re-signed with the company. ROH has not disclosed the terms o[...]
Feb 03 - Daughter of Eddie and Vickie, Shaul Guerrero, recently was interviewed by Wrestling Inc in which she commented on WWE owning the name and likeness of her father. She gave some advice to younger wrestl[...]
Feb 03
Lars Sullivan Comments On His WWE Release Lars Sullivan spoke with Fightful about his release from the company last month. He felt WWE handled it with "compassion and honesty" and is grateful for his experience with WWE. Sullivan revealed he[...]
Feb 03 - Lars Sullivan spoke with Fightful about his release from the company last month. He felt WWE handled it with "compassion and honesty" and is grateful for his experience with WWE. Sullivan revealed he[...]
Feb 03
The Miz Comments On His Current Role In WWE During a recent interview with The Wrap, The Miz commented on his current WWE role.“I used to be, like: ‘Well, Cena doesn’t ever do that. Orton doesn’t ever do that. [...]
Feb 03 - During a recent interview with The Wrap, The Miz commented on his current WWE role.“I used to be, like: ‘Well, Cena doesn’t ever do that. Orton doesn’t ever do that. [...]
Feb 03 - The Men’s 2021 Royal Rumble Match was the oldest in history and of the 30 wrestlers who competed in the match, just two Superstars were under 30 years of age, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestl[...]
Feb 03 - A new match has been added to Impact Wrestling No Surrender 2021. Impact has announced that X-Division Champion TJP will be defending his title against Rohit Raju in a Grudge Match at the PPV event s[...]
Feb 03
AEW Removes FTR From Tonight's AEW Dynamite AEW has announced that FTR has been pulled from tonight's Beach Break edition of AEW Dynamite. FTR was set to compete in the advertised tag-team battle royal with the winning team challenging The You[...]
Feb 03 - AEW has announced that FTR has been pulled from tonight's Beach Break edition of AEW Dynamite. FTR was set to compete in the advertised tag-team battle royal with the winning team challenging The You[...]
Feb 03
Edge Set To Appear On Tonight's WWE NXT WWE issued the following: You think you know him, NXT? In the wake of a marathon Royal Rumble win, Edge is headed to the black-and-gold brand tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network. The Rated-R Supersta[...]
Feb 03 - WWE issued the following: You think you know him, NXT? In the wake of a marathon Royal Rumble win, Edge is headed to the black-and-gold brand tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network. The Rated-R Supersta[...]
Feb 03
Update On Why Lars Sullivan Was Released By WWE As reported previously, Lars Sullivan has been let go from his WWE contract. He hasn't been seen on WWE television for a while and many saw his release coming following a series of personal incidences[...]
Feb 03 - As reported previously, Lars Sullivan has been let go from his WWE contract. He hasn't been seen on WWE television for a while and many saw his release coming following a series of personal incidences[...]
Feb 02
Lars Sullivan Released From WWE Contract WWE star Lars Sullivan has officially been released from his WWE contract. This comes following an absence from TV due to a knee injury, as well as a number of incidents that got him in hot water with[...]
Feb 02 - WWE star Lars Sullivan has officially been released from his WWE contract. This comes following an absence from TV due to a knee injury, as well as a number of incidents that got him in hot water with[...]
Feb 02 - Jim Ross' autobiography "Under The Black Hat" could soon be hitting the big screen. Ross revealed on the latest episode of Grilling JR, that there is interest in turning the book into a movie or TV s[...]
Feb 02 - WWE champion Drew McIntyre was recently interviewed on the Rich Eisen show in which he revealed he also had a male model gimmick during his first run with the company. Says WWE originally wanted him [...]
Feb 02 - On Sunday, Jey Uso was pulled from the men's Royal Rumble match. Uso was also absent from the most recent SmackDown taping last Friday. It now appears we have a reason why. Wrestling Observer is repo[...]
Feb 02
Update: Christian's Status WWE Status Going Forward Christian's return during Sunday at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view was not just a one-time appearance, rather he has returned to the company on a part-time basis. After retiring due to concussion-[...]
Feb 02 - Christian's return during Sunday at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view was not just a one-time appearance, rather he has returned to the company on a part-time basis. After retiring due to concussion-[...]
Feb 02 - There has been much speculation as to who will be challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37. In an update from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer, he reveale[...]
Feb 01
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (Feb. 1, 2021) The following are the results of the February 1, 2021 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Sheamus betrayed his longtime best friend, the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre 2. The U.S. Title Match between[...]
Feb 01 - The following are the results of the February 1, 2021 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Sheamus betrayed his longtime best friend, the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre 2. The U.S. Title Match between[...]
Feb 01 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Hall of Famer and 2021 Men's Royal Rumble winner Edge defeated "The Viper" Randy Orton with the Spear after Alexa Bliss distracted [...]
Feb 01 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former best friends and former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross competed against each other in singles competition. Bliss got [...]
Feb 01 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the team of Jeff Hardy and Carlito picked up a win over Jaxson Ryker and Elias. .@litocolon279 back in action on #WWERaw?!NOW THAT'S COOL! @JEFFHARDYB[...]
Feb 01 - On tonight's episode of Raw, the team of Lana and Naomi defeated the teams of Asuka and Charlotte Flair and Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke to become the new number one contenders to the WWE Women's T[...]
Feb 01 - On tonight's episode of Raw, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business successfully retained their Raw Tag Team Titles against Lucha House Party. .@SheltyB803 gets the tag out[...]
Feb 01 - On tonight's episode of Raw, Xavier Woods picked up a victory over the leader of RETRIBUTION, Mustafa Ali. It's good to see @TrueKofi back in @AustinCreedWins' corner as he takes on #RETRIBUTI[...]