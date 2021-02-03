Update On Why Lars Sullivan Was Released By WWE

As reported previously, Lars Sullivan has been let go from his WWE contract. He hasn't been seen on WWE television for a while and many saw his release coming following a series of personal incidences.

Sullivan was released around a month ago, but the company didn't make it public so nobody really knew until now.

In an update as to why Sullivan was let go, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting that the leading theory of creative having nothing for him isn't true. Vince McMahon was keen to push him, but he apparently no-showed television several times, something frowned upon heavily.

Lars Sullivan first reportedly no-showed in early 2019 when he was supposed to kick off a feud with John Cena, with an attack planned on Cena at Royal Rumble to kick off a feud on the road to WrestleMania.

At the time it was reported Sullivan suffered an anxiety attack and flew home, resulting in the planned feud being nixed. He returned after WrestleMania 35 and took out some top names, but an injury to his kneed forced him to depart television once again.

Sullivan would make another return in late 2020 again attacking talent but within weeks he was off-screen and wasn't seen since.