Jim Ross Reveals There Is Interest In Turning His Autobiography Into A Movie Or TV Special

"We've had a tremendous amount of interest and movement, especially in the last 60 days, on making Under The Black Hat into a film or a TV special on Showtime or whatever. It's not a done deal. I'm not jinxing it because I'll believe it when I see it. I told my agent, the illustrious Barry Bloom, the other day, I said, 'Great story Barry, I'm excited about it, but show me the money. Let's sign something, then I'll be excited. There's a lot of people very interested in turning Under The Black Hat into a film or something along those lines. It's brand new territory for me, so I don't have any idea how that process actually works. I know that I'm happy that there's interest in it. There's very positive influence on that deal and hopefully, that will work out. If that hits and goes into production, that will give me the motivation to write a third book" (Quote Fightful ).

Ross revealed on the latest episode of Grilling JR , that there is interest in turning the book into a movie or TV special.

Jim Ross' autobiography "Under The Black Hat" could soon be hitting the big screen.

Bad Bunny Spotted At WWE Performance Center

Bad Bunny was spotted training at the WWE Performance Center on Tuesday. He is preparing and training for an in-ring debut to face The Miz and Morrison sometime later in the year according to PWInsid[...] Feb 03 - Bad Bunny was spotted training at the WWE Performance Center on Tuesday. He is preparing and training for an in-ring debut to face The Miz and Morrison sometime later in the year according to PWInsid[...]

Lana Appears In Trailer For New Bruce Willis Movie Cosmic Sin

A brand new trailer for Bruce Willis movie called Cosmic Sin has dropped. WWE Superstar Lana shared some photos of the behind the scenes of her dressed up as one of the many characters in this movie. [...] Feb 03 - A brand new trailer for Bruce Willis movie called Cosmic Sin has dropped. WWE Superstar Lana shared some photos of the behind the scenes of her dressed up as one of the many characters in this movie. [...]

Ivar Training With DDP Ahead Of Making Return

Ivar who is one half of the Viking Raiders is currently training with DDP as he's working to make a return into the ring. Ivar has been out of action due to a neck injury in September of 2020. He agg[...] Feb 03 - Ivar who is one half of the Viking Raiders is currently training with DDP as he's working to make a return into the ring. Ivar has been out of action due to a neck injury in September of 2020. He agg[...]

Rey Mysterio Re-Signs With WWE

Rey Mysterio has re-signed with WWE as revealed by him in an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. He said that he is not ready to hang up his boots just yet. “We never[...] Feb 03 - Rey Mysterio has re-signed with WWE as revealed by him in an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. He said that he is not ready to hang up his boots just yet. “We never[...]

WWE NXT TakeOver Vengeance Announced For February 14th

The next WWE NXT TakeOver has officially been announced by WWE today. The event is set to take place on 2/14 and will be on WWE Network. Please be sure to keep up to date by following us on our socia[...] Feb 03 - The next WWE NXT TakeOver has officially been announced by WWE today. The event is set to take place on 2/14 and will be on WWE Network. Please be sure to keep up to date by following us on our socia[...]

WWE WrestleMania 37 Theme Song Announced

WWE has announced “Save Your Tears” by The Weeknd as one of the official theme songs for WrestleMania 37. The event will take place over two nights on April 10-11 at Raymond James Stadium[...] Feb 03 - WWE has announced “Save Your Tears” by The Weeknd as one of the official theme songs for WrestleMania 37. The event will take place over two nights on April 10-11 at Raymond James Stadium[...]

ROH Re-signs Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham and The Bouncers

Ring Of Honor has announced that Jay Lethal, “The Bouncers” Beer City Bruiser and Brian Milonas and Jonathan Gresham have all re-signed with the company. ROH has not disclosed the terms o[...] Feb 03 - Ring Of Honor has announced that Jay Lethal, “The Bouncers” Beer City Bruiser and Brian Milonas and Jonathan Gresham have all re-signed with the company. ROH has not disclosed the terms o[...]

Daughter Of Eddie Guerrero Comments On WWE Owning His Name And Likeness

Daughter of Eddie and Vickie, Shaul Guerrero, recently was interviewed by Wrestling Inc in which she commented on WWE owning the name and likeness of her father. She gave some advice to younger wrestl[...] Feb 03 - Daughter of Eddie and Vickie, Shaul Guerrero, recently was interviewed by Wrestling Inc in which she commented on WWE owning the name and likeness of her father. She gave some advice to younger wrestl[...]

Lars Sullivan Comments On His WWE Release

Lars Sullivan spoke with Fightful about his release from the company last month. He felt WWE handled it with "compassion and honesty" and is grateful for his experience with WWE. Sullivan revealed he[...] Feb 03 - Lars Sullivan spoke with Fightful about his release from the company last month. He felt WWE handled it with "compassion and honesty" and is grateful for his experience with WWE. Sullivan revealed he[...]

The Miz Comments On His Current Role In WWE

During a recent interview with The Wrap, The Miz commented on his current WWE role.“I used to be, like: ‘Well, Cena doesn’t ever do that. Orton doesn’t ever do that. [...] Feb 03 - During a recent interview with The Wrap, The Miz commented on his current WWE role.“I used to be, like: ‘Well, Cena doesn’t ever do that. Orton doesn’t ever do that. [...]

Arn Anderson Comments On How He Felt About His WWE Release

During Arn Anderson’s latest podcast, he spoke about being released from WWE and how he felt about it. “I felt great. Usually, in our business, I would have looked at that as humiliatio[...] Feb 03 - During Arn Anderson’s latest podcast, he spoke about being released from WWE and how he felt about it. “I felt great. Usually, in our business, I would have looked at that as humiliatio[...]

2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match Was Reportedly The Oldest In History

The Men’s 2021 Royal Rumble Match was the oldest in history and of the 30 wrestlers who competed in the match, just two Superstars were under 30 years of age, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestl[...] Feb 03 - The Men’s 2021 Royal Rumble Match was the oldest in history and of the 30 wrestlers who competed in the match, just two Superstars were under 30 years of age, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestl[...]

X-Division Match Added To Impact Wrestling No Surrender 2021

A new match has been added to Impact Wrestling No Surrender 2021. Impact has announced that X-Division Champion TJP will be defending his title against Rohit Raju in a Grudge Match at the PPV event s[...] Feb 03 - A new match has been added to Impact Wrestling No Surrender 2021. Impact has announced that X-Division Champion TJP will be defending his title against Rohit Raju in a Grudge Match at the PPV event s[...]

AEW Removes FTR From Tonight's AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced that FTR has been pulled from tonight's Beach Break edition of AEW Dynamite. FTR was set to compete in the advertised tag-team battle royal with the winning team challenging The You[...] Feb 03 - AEW has announced that FTR has been pulled from tonight's Beach Break edition of AEW Dynamite. FTR was set to compete in the advertised tag-team battle royal with the winning team challenging The You[...]

Edge Set To Appear On Tonight's WWE NXT

WWE issued the following: You think you know him, NXT? In the wake of a marathon Royal Rumble win, Edge is headed to the black-and-gold brand tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network. The Rated-R Supersta[...] Feb 03 - WWE issued the following: You think you know him, NXT? In the wake of a marathon Royal Rumble win, Edge is headed to the black-and-gold brand tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network. The Rated-R Supersta[...]

Update On Why Lars Sullivan Was Released By WWE

As reported previously, Lars Sullivan has been let go from his WWE contract. He hasn't been seen on WWE television for a while and many saw his release coming following a series of personal incidences[...] Feb 03 - As reported previously, Lars Sullivan has been let go from his WWE contract. He hasn't been seen on WWE television for a while and many saw his release coming following a series of personal incidences[...]

Lars Sullivan Released From WWE Contract

WWE star Lars Sullivan has officially been released from his WWE contract. This comes following an absence from TV due to a knee injury, as well as a number of incidents that got him in hot water with[...] Feb 02 - WWE star Lars Sullivan has officially been released from his WWE contract. This comes following an absence from TV due to a knee injury, as well as a number of incidents that got him in hot water with[...]

Drew McIntyre Reveals Original WWE Gimmick Pitched To Him

WWE champion Drew McIntyre was recently interviewed on the Rich Eisen show in which he revealed he also had a male model gimmick during his first run with the company. Says WWE originally wanted him [...] Feb 02 - WWE champion Drew McIntyre was recently interviewed on the Rich Eisen show in which he revealed he also had a male model gimmick during his first run with the company. Says WWE originally wanted him [...]

Jey Uso Was Reportedly Not Medically Cleared For The Royal Rumble Match

On Sunday, Jey Uso was pulled from the men's Royal Rumble match. Uso was also absent from the most recent SmackDown taping last Friday. It now appears we have a reason why. Wrestling Observer is repo[...] Feb 02 - On Sunday, Jey Uso was pulled from the men's Royal Rumble match. Uso was also absent from the most recent SmackDown taping last Friday. It now appears we have a reason why. Wrestling Observer is repo[...]

Update: Christian's Status WWE Status Going Forward

Christian's return during Sunday at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view was not just a one-time appearance, rather he has returned to the company on a part-time basis. After retiring due to concussion-[...] Feb 02 - Christian's return during Sunday at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view was not just a one-time appearance, rather he has returned to the company on a part-time basis. After retiring due to concussion-[...]

Roman Reigns’ WWE WrestleMania 37 Opponent Revealed (SPOILER)

There has been much speculation as to who will be challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37. In an update from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer, he reveale[...] Feb 02 - There has been much speculation as to who will be challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37. In an update from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer, he reveale[...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (Feb. 1, 2021)

The following are the results of the February 1, 2021 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Sheamus betrayed his longtime best friend, the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre 2. The U.S. Title Match between[...] Feb 01 - The following are the results of the February 1, 2021 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Sheamus betrayed his longtime best friend, the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre 2. The U.S. Title Match between[...]

Who Won Tonight's Raw Main Event Between Edge and Randy Orton (Spoilers/Results)

In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Hall of Famer and 2021 Men's Royal Rumble winner Edge defeated "The Viper" Randy Orton with the Spear after Alexa Bliss distracted [...] Feb 01 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Hall of Famer and 2021 Men's Royal Rumble winner Edge defeated "The Viper" Randy Orton with the Spear after Alexa Bliss distracted [...]