Jim Ross Reveals Their Is Interest In Turning His Autobiography Into A Movie Or TV Special
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 02, 2021
Jim Ross' autobiography "Under The Black Hat" could soon be hitting the big screen.
Ross revealed on the latest episode of Grilling JR, that there is interest in turning the book into a movie or TV special.
"We've had a tremendous amount of interest and movement, especially in the last 60 days, on making Under The Black Hat into a film or a TV special on Showtime or whatever. It's not a done deal. I'm not jinxing it because I'll believe it when I see it. I told my agent, the illustrious Barry Bloom, the other day, I said, 'Great story Barry, I'm excited about it, but show me the money. Let's sign something, then I'll be excited. There's a lot of people very interested in turning Under The Black Hat into a film or something along those lines. It's brand new territory for me, so I don't have any idea how that process actually works. I know that I'm happy that there's interest in it. There's very positive influence on that deal and hopefully, that will work out. If that hits and goes into production, that will give me the motivation to write a third book" (Quote Fightful).