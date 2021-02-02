Jey Uso Was Reportedly Not Medically Cleared For The Royal Rumble Match

On Sunday, Jey Uso was pulled from the men's Royal Rumble match. Uso was also absent from the most recent SmackDown taping last Friday. It now appears we have a reason why.

Wrestling Observer is reporting Jey Uso was not medically cleared for the Rumble although no reason as to what type of medical reason kept him off the screen.

Uso was last on television losing to Shinsuke Nakamura.