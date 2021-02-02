Roman Reigns’ WWE WrestleMania 37 Opponent Revealed (SPOILER)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

There has been much speculation as to who will be challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37.

In an update from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer, he revealed Edge will be his opponent. He noted that it remains unknown which title Bianca Belair will challenge for.

“Not sure when this will be officially announced, but Roman Reigns vs. Edge is the planned main event at WrestleMania” “The Bianca Belair match isn’t 100 percent right now.”

WrestleMania 37 is set to take place across two nights on April 10 and April 11 in Tampa, FL.