Who Left Tonight's Raw as the Tag Team Champions? (Spoilers/Results)
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Feb 01, 2021
On tonight's episode of
Raw, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business successfully retained their Raw Tag Team Titles against Lucha House Party.
