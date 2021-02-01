WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
Was Damian Priest Successful in His Raw Debut Against The Miz (Spoilers/Results)
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Feb 01, 2021
On tonight's episode of
Monday Night Raw, former NXT North American Champion Damian Priest made a successful Raw debut against current Money in the Bank contract holder and former WWE Champion, The Miz.
