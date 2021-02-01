Who Emerged Victorious Between Xavier Woods and Mustafa Ali on Raw? (Spoilers/Results)

. @AustinCreedWins gets the win over @AliWWE on #WWERaw ! pic.twitter.com/5oDgZunySE

It's good to see @TrueKofi back in @AustinCreedWins ' corner as he takes on #RETRIBUTION 's @AliWWE ! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/nv6WSnE5mk

On tonight's episode of Raw, Xavier Woods picked up a victory over the leader of RETRIBUTION, Mustafa Ali.

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

» More News From This Feed

Update: Christian's Status WWE Status Going Forward

Christian's return during Sunday at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view was not just a one-time appearance, rather he has returned to the company on a part-time basis. After retiring due to concussion-[...] Feb 02 - Christian's return during Sunday at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view was not just a one-time appearance, rather he has returned to the company on a part-time basis. After retiring due to concussion-[...]

Roman Reigns’ WWE WrestleMania 37 Opponent Revealed (SPOILER)

There has been much speculation as to who will be challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37. In an update from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer, he reveale[...] Feb 02 - There has been much speculation as to who will be challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37. In an update from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer, he reveale[...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (Feb. 1, 2021)

The following are the results of the February 1, 2021 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Sheamus betrayed his longtime best friend, the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre 2. The U.S. Title Match between[...] Feb 01 - The following are the results of the February 1, 2021 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Sheamus betrayed his longtime best friend, the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre 2. The U.S. Title Match between[...]

Who Won Tonight's Raw Main Event Between Edge and Randy Orton (Spoilers/Results)

In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Hall of Famer and 2021 Men's Royal Rumble winner Edge defeated "The Viper" Randy Orton with the Spear after Alexa Bliss distracted [...] Feb 01 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Hall of Famer and 2021 Men's Royal Rumble winner Edge defeated "The Viper" Randy Orton with the Spear after Alexa Bliss distracted [...]

Who Won Between Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross on Raw? (Spoilers/Results)

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former best friends and former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross competed against each other in singles competition. Bliss got [...] Feb 01 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former best friends and former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross competed against each other in singles competition. Bliss got [...]

Were Jeff Hardy & Carlito Able to Defeat Jaxson Ryker & Elias on Raw? (Spoilers/Results)

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the team of Jeff Hardy and Carlito picked up a win over Jaxson Ryker and Elias. .@litocolon279 back in action on #WWERaw?!NOW THAT'S COOL! @JEFFHARDYB[...] Feb 01 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the team of Jeff Hardy and Carlito picked up a win over Jaxson Ryker and Elias. .@litocolon279 back in action on #WWERaw?!NOW THAT'S COOL! @JEFFHARDYB[...]

Who Became the Number One Contenders for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles on Raw? (Spoilers/Results)

On tonight's episode of Raw, the team of Lana and Naomi defeated the teams of Asuka and Charlotte Flair and Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke to become the new number one contenders to the WWE Women's T[...] Feb 01 - On tonight's episode of Raw, the team of Lana and Naomi defeated the teams of Asuka and Charlotte Flair and Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke to become the new number one contenders to the WWE Women's T[...]

Who Left Tonight's Raw as the Tag Team Champions? (Spoilers/Results)

On tonight's episode of Raw, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business successfully retained their Raw Tag Team Titles against Lucha House Party. .@SheltyB803 gets the tag out[...] Feb 01 - On tonight's episode of Raw, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business successfully retained their Raw Tag Team Titles against Lucha House Party. .@SheltyB803 gets the tag out[...]

Was Damian Priest Successful in His Raw Debut Against The Miz (Spoilers/Results)

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former NXT North American Champion Damian Priest made a successful Raw debut against current Money in the Bank contract holder and former WWE C[...] Feb 01 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former NXT North American Champion Damian Priest made a successful Raw debut against current Money in the Bank contract holder and former WWE C[...]

Who Emerged Victorious Between Xavier Woods and Mustafa Ali on Raw? (Spoilers/Results)

On tonight's episode of Raw, Xavier Woods picked up a victory over the leader of RETRIBUTION, Mustafa Ali. It's good to see @TrueKofi back in @AustinCreedWins' corner as he takes on #RETRIBUTI[...] Feb 01 - On tonight's episode of Raw, Xavier Woods picked up a victory over the leader of RETRIBUTION, Mustafa Ali. It's good to see @TrueKofi back in @AustinCreedWins' corner as he takes on #RETRIBUTI[...]

What Happened in the U.S. Title Match Between Lashley and Riddle on Raw? (Spoilers/Results)

Tonight's Raw featured a WWE United States Championship Match between Bobby Lashley and Matt Riddle. Lashley got disqualified after keeping Riddle in the "Hurt Lock" Full Nelson while Riddl[...] Feb 01 - Tonight's Raw featured a WWE United States Championship Match between Bobby Lashley and Matt Riddle. Lashley got disqualified after keeping Riddle in the "Hurt Lock" Full Nelson while Riddl[...]

Dustin Diamond, aka "Screech" Passes Away Aged 44

Actor Dustin Diamond, best known for his role as Screech in the Saved By The Bell has passed away aged 44. Diamond was diagnosed with stage-four cancer recently and hospitalized in Florida. Diamond w[...] Feb 01 - Actor Dustin Diamond, best known for his role as Screech in the Saved By The Bell has passed away aged 44. Diamond was diagnosed with stage-four cancer recently and hospitalized in Florida. Diamond w[...]

John Cena Reveals He Will Not Be Appearing At WWE WrestleMania 37

Despite recent reports suggesting John Cena is a lock for WrestleMania 37, he revealed to Sports Illustrated he will not be at WrestleMania this year due to the logistics of filming in Canada and the [...] Feb 01 - Despite recent reports suggesting John Cena is a lock for WrestleMania 37, he revealed to Sports Illustrated he will not be at WrestleMania this year due to the logistics of filming in Canada and the [...]

Becky Lynch Trolled Fans During WWE Royal Rumble PPV

During last night's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, Becky Lynch posted a photo of the "Gorilla position" curtain which had fans excited that she would be making her return during the women's Rumble mat[...] Feb 01 - During last night's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, Becky Lynch posted a photo of the "Gorilla position" curtain which had fans excited that she would be making her return during the women's Rumble mat[...]

Edge Overcome With Emotion After Royal Rumble Win

As seen during Sunday's WWE Royal Rumble 2021 pay-per-view, WWE Hall of Famer Edge won the Men’s Royal Rumble match from the #1 entrant spot. Following the match, Edge was interviewed backstage[...] Feb 01 - As seen during Sunday's WWE Royal Rumble 2021 pay-per-view, WWE Hall of Famer Edge won the Men’s Royal Rumble match from the #1 entrant spot. Following the match, Edge was interviewed backstage[...]

Vince McMahon Reportedly Absent From WWE Royal Rumble Pay-Per-View

In somewhat surprising news Vince McMahon was absent from the 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view, according to Steve Carrier of RingSideNews. The WWE Chairman and CEO recently missed a set of WWE televis[...] Feb 01 - In somewhat surprising news Vince McMahon was absent from the 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view, according to Steve Carrier of RingSideNews. The WWE Chairman and CEO recently missed a set of WWE televis[...]

Bianca Belair Received A Standing Ovation Backstage After Royal Rumble Win

As seen during Sunday's WWE Royal Rumble, Bianca Belair eliminated Rhea Ripley to win the Women’s Royal Rumble 2021 match. She will now get a Women’s Title match of her choosing at Wrestle[...] Feb 01 - As seen during Sunday's WWE Royal Rumble, Bianca Belair eliminated Rhea Ripley to win the Women’s Royal Rumble 2021 match. She will now get a Women’s Title match of her choosing at Wrestle[...]

Carlito Comments On His Surprise Royal Rumble Return

During a backstage interview after his Royal Rumble return, Carlito was asked how it feels to be back in WWE. Here is what he had to say: "Man, it’s crazy. After more than 10 years of being [...] Feb 01 - During a backstage interview after his Royal Rumble return, Carlito was asked how it feels to be back in WWE. Here is what he had to say: "Man, it’s crazy. After more than 10 years of being [...]

Christian On What's Next For Him Following Royal Rumble Return

During a backstage interview after the Royal Rumble match, Christian noted it was surreal to return to the ring and didn’t know what to expect. He added the when he got hit for the first time h[...] Feb 01 - During a backstage interview after the Royal Rumble match, Christian noted it was surreal to return to the ring and didn’t know what to expect. He added the when he got hit for the first time h[...]

WWE Royal Rumble Pay-Per-View Results (January 31, 2021)

The following are the results of the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view: 1. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax defeated Charlotte Flair and Asuka to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions [...] Jan 31 - The following are the results of the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view: 1. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax defeated Charlotte Flair and Asuka to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions [...]

WWE Hall of Famer Edge Wins the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match

Exactly eleven years after he won the 2010 Royal Rumble Match, WWE Hall of Famer Edge has just won the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match after entering at number one. The eleven-time WWE World Champion ha[...] Jan 31 - Exactly eleven years after he won the 2010 Royal Rumble Match, WWE Hall of Famer Edge has just won the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match after entering at number one. The eleven-time WWE World Champion ha[...]

Seth Rollins Returns to Action in 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match

Former WWE World Champion Seth Rollins returned to action tonight during the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match. 2️⃣9️⃣ @WWERollins 🙏#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/g5dKA0Gboi — WWE (@WWE[...] Jan 31 - Former WWE World Champion Seth Rollins returned to action tonight during the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match. 2️⃣9️⃣ @WWERollins 🙏#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/g5dKA0Gboi — WWE (@WWE[...]

"Captain Charisma" Christian Returns to Action in 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion "Captain Charisma" Christian made his in-ring return during tonight's 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match. 2️⃣4️⃣ @Christian4Peeps!!!!!#RoyalRumble pic.twitt[...] Jan 31 - Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion "Captain Charisma" Christian made his in-ring return during tonight's 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match. 2️⃣4️⃣ @Christian4Peeps!!!!!#RoyalRumble pic.twitt[...]

Hurricane Helms Appears in 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match

Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion and Tag Team Champion Hurricane Helms made a surprise appearance in the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match! 2️⃣3️⃣ #TheHurricane @ShaneHelmsCom!!! #RoyalRumble [...] Jan 31 - Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion and Tag Team Champion Hurricane Helms made a surprise appearance in the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match! 2️⃣3️⃣ #TheHurricane @ShaneHelmsCom!!! #RoyalRumble [...]