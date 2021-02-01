Dustin Diamond, aka "Screech" Passes Away Aged 44

Actor Dustin Diamond, best known for his role as Screech in the Saved By The Bell has passed away aged 44. Diamond was diagnosed with stage-four cancer recently and hospitalized in Florida.

Diamond was a life-long pro wrestling fan and make an appearance during an NWA:TNA PPV in Nashville, TN. He also made appearances for Memphis Championship Wrestling.

Diamond was also a cast member of CMT's reality series Hulk Hogan's Celebrity Championship Wrestling in 2008.

WrestlingNewsSource.com sends our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Diamond.