John Cena Reveals He Will Not Be Appearing At WWE WrestleMania 37

Despite recent reports suggesting John Cena is a lock for WrestleMania 37, he revealed to Sports Illustrated he will not be at WrestleMania this year due to the logistics of filming in Canada and the current COVID-19 quarantine measures in place.

“Currently, I’m in Vancouver shooting [DC Comics] Peacemaker, the series for HBO Max. Given the quarantine regulations, if I were to leave Canada, upon return I would have to quarantine for another two weeks. Essentially, that would shut production down.

Strictly based on the letter of the law right now, there is no logistical way I can be [at WrestleMania]. We film now until July.