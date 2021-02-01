John Cena Reveals He Will Not Be Appearing At WWE WrestleMania 37
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 01, 2021
Despite recent reports suggesting John Cena is a lock for WrestleMania 37, he revealed to
Sports Illustrated he will not be at WrestleMania this year due to the logistics of filming in Canada and the current COVID-19 quarantine measures in place.
“Currently, I’m in Vancouver shooting [DC Comics] Peacemaker, the series for HBO Max. Given the quarantine regulations, if I were to leave Canada, upon return I would have to quarantine for another two weeks. Essentially, that would shut production down.
Strictly based on the letter of the law right now, there is no logistical way I can be [at WrestleMania]. We film now until July.
On being a part-time wrestler:
What a hypocritical situation. I used to be very open about the fact that part-timers were just that, and here I am at 44 years old and I’ve become what I despise, as they say. That is kind of what it is.”
