Edge Overcome With Emotion After Royal Rumble Win

As seen during Sunday's WWE Royal Rumble 2021 pay-per-view, WWE Hall of Famer Edge won the Men’s Royal Rumble match from the #1 entrant spot.

Following the match, Edge was interviewed backstage in which he expressed what the match win meant to him.

He said if his comeback was pitched to Hollywood for a movie then it wouldn't be made because they would say it's not realistic. He feels the whole thing is a dream that he will wake up from.

He said he is just going to stop and try and enjoy the moment of being back on top.