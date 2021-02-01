Carlito Comments On His Surprise Royal Rumble Return
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 01, 2021
During a backstage interview after his Royal Rumble return, Carlito was asked how it feels to be back in WWE.
Here is what he had to say:
"Man, it’s crazy. After more than 10 years of being away, I wasn’t expecting, you know…but on the receiving end, for them to remember me, it’s pretty humbling to receive that kind of response after all these years. It was great. I’ll be honest, it’s not the same as having a live audience out there, but you know, it’s WWE, man. Being in that ring is like nothing else in the world, really.
It was great, man. Seeing a bunch of the boys from back in the day, seeing a lot of new faces, meeting a lot of new friends. It’s just a great experience for me, really."
VIDEO
https://wrestlr.me/66258/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Feb 01
Feb 01 - As seen during Sunday's WWE Royal Rumble 2021 pay-per-view, WWE Hall of Famer Edge won the Men’s Royal Rumble match from the #1 entrant spot. F[...]
Feb 01
Feb 01 - In somewhat surprising news Vince McMahon was absent from the 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view, according to Steve Carrier of RingSideNews. The WWE Cha[...]
Feb 01
Feb 01 - As seen during Sunday's WWE Royal Rumble, Bianca Belair eliminated Rhea Ripley to win the Women’s Royal Rumble 2021 match. She will now get a Wo[...]
Feb 01
Feb 01 - During a backstage interview after his Royal Rumble return, Carlito was asked how it feels to be back in WWE. Here is what he had to say: "Man, it[...]
Feb 01
Feb 01 - During a backstage interview after the Royal Rumble match, Christian noted it was surreal to return to the ring and didn’t know what to expect.
[...]
Jan 31
Jan 31 - The following are the results of the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view: 1. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax defeated Charlotte Flair and Asuka[...]
Jan 31
Jan 31 - Exactly eleven years after he won the 2010 Royal Rumble Match, WWE Hall of Famer Edge has just won the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match after entering at[...]
Jan 31
Jan 31 - Former WWE World Champion Seth Rollins returned to action tonight during the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match. 2️⃣9️⃣ @WWERollins 🙏#RoyalRu[...]
Jan 31
Jan 31 - Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion "Captain Charisma" Christian made his in-ring return during tonight's 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match. 2️⃣4[...]
Jan 31
Jan 31 - Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion and Tag Team Champion Hurricane Helms made a surprise appearance in the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match! 2️⃣3[...]
Jan 31
Jan 31 - Former WWE World Champion Kane made a surprise appearance during tonight's 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match! 1️⃣8️⃣ @KaneWWE!!! 🔥🔥🔥#R[...]
Jan 31
Jan 31 - Former WWE Intercontinental, United States and Tag Team Champion Carlito Colón made a surprise appearance in tonight's 2021 Men's Royal Rumble [...]
Jan 31
Jan 31 - At tonight's Royal Rumble pay-per-view, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns successfully retained his title against former champion Kevin Ow[...]
Jan 31
Jan 31 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Superstar Bianca Belair has just won the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match. Bianca entered the match as the number [...]
Jan 31
Jan 31 - Legendary WWE Superstars Mickie James and Alicia Fox returned to action during tonight's 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match. 1️⃣9️⃣ @MickieJam[...]
Jan 31
Jan 31 - WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson has entered the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match as a surprise entrant! 1️⃣7️⃣ WWE Hall of Famer @Torrie11!![...]
Jan 31
Jan 31 - Former WWE Women's Champion Victoria and former Divas Champion Jillian Hall made surprise appearances in tonight's Women's Royal Rumble Match! 8️[...]
Jan 31
Jan 31 - Former two-time WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi has returned to in-ring competition as part of tonight's Women's Royal Rumble Match. 2️⃣ @[...]
Jan 31
Jan 31 - In the second bout of tonight's Royal Rumble pay-per-view, "The Boss" Sasha Banks successfully retained her SmackDown Women's Championship a[...]
Jan 31
Jan 31 - In the opening bout of tonight's Royal Rumble pay-per-view, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre successfully retained his championship against WWE Ha[...]
Jan 31
Jan 31 - The following is the kickoff show for the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]
Jan 31
Jan 31 - As well as surprises the annual Royal Rumble event has a rich history of returning WWE Superstars from injury or time away. WrestlingNews.co is repor[...]
Jan 31
Jan 31 - We all love a Royal Rumble surprise and one name that is backstage at tonight's event will be sure to please. Carlito is reportedly backstage and is [...]
Jan 31
Jan 31 - Get a first look at the WrestleMania 37 sign from the WWE ThunderDome. [...]
Jan 31
Jan 31 - WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Charlotte and Asuka vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler has been bumped to the Royal Rumble Kickoff show, according to[...]