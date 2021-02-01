Christian On What's Next For Him Following Royal Rumble Return

During a backstage interview after the Royal Rumble match, Christian noted it was surreal to return to the ring and didn’t know what to expect.

He added the when he got hit for the first time he felt like he was home and ready to go.

Christian said he didn’t tell anyone backstage that he was going to be a surprise entrant in the Rumble match.

On Edge winning the Rumble match, he said:

"If I couldn’t win it, I’m glad he did. I’ll put it that way."

Christian had the following to say regarding what is next for him:

"What’s next for me? All I ever promised was one more match. That could be it!"