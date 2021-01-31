Big WWE Superstar Returning At Tonight's Royal Rumble

As well as surprises the annual Royal Rumble event has a rich history of returning WWE Superstars from injury or time away.

WrestlingNews.co is reporting that Seth Rollins is backstage at Tropicana Field for tonight's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Rollins has not been on WWE television since late November.

He departed to spend some time with his fiance Becky Lynch who recently gave birth.

WWE reportedly delayed Rollins' return to tonight's PPV.