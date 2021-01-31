Surprise Entrant For Men's WWE Royal Rumble Revealed (SPOILER)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

We all love a Royal Rumble surprise and one name that is backstage at tonight's event will be sure to please.

Carlito is reportedly backstage and is scheduled to be in the Men’s Rumble match tonight, according to PWInsider. He hasn't been in a WWE ring for 10 years.

You may remember Carlito was advertised for the Raw Legend’s Night show a few weeks ago but a miscommunication meant he was never actually booked to appear.

The report also notes he is also scheduled to appear on Raw tomorrow and could be about to become a producer for the company.