WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

 

GoFundMe Page Set Up to Help "Super Genie" Melissa Coates Following Leg Amputation

Posted By: Caylon Knox on Jan 31, 2021

GoFundMe Page Set Up to Help "Super Genie" Melissa Coates Following Leg Amputation

As fans might be aware, independent wrestling star Melissa Coates has suffered a tremendous setback, as part of her leg was amputated due to blood clots. A GoFundMe page was created for her back in November, and it has currently raised about $24,000 of the $50,000 goal.

Fans may also know Melissa under the name of "Super Genie." She works as the manager for former ECW and NWA World Heavyweight Champion Sabu.

Here is the description from the GoFundMe page:

"The Super Genie" Melissa Coates is a trailblazer in the world of professional bodybuilding and pro-wrestling. Throughout the 90's, she competed in the International Federation of Bodybuilding, placing highly in their Ms. Olympia and Ms. International events. Due to her success, she was ranked 9th in the world in women's bodybuilding. Melissa was featured extensively in fitness magazines, including Muscle & Fitness, Flex, Muscle Mag, Muscular Development and Iron Man.

After retiring from bodybuilding, Melissa Coates trained with Hall of Fame pro wrestler, Killer Kowalski. She would later compete in the WWE and throughout the independents. Melissa currently performs as "The Super Genie" and manages legendary pro wrestler, Sabu. They perform for various pro wrestling companies across the globe .

On Tuesday October 13, 2020 Melissa was admitted to University Medical Center Las Vegas to assess recent onset of excruciating pain in her left leg. The doctors discovered that the arteries supplying blood to her left lower leg were completely obstructed by blood clots. Over the next few days several procedures were performed in an attempt to remove the clots and thus save her leg but these operations were unsuccessful. Ultimately Melissa and her doctors had to make the agonizing choice to perform a life-saving above knee amputation of her left leg. As a result of this medical emergency, she has incurred substantial medical bills and will be out of work for an indefinite amount of time as she rehabs her injury. She currently is still in hospital and in great pain but she remains positive.

We are therefore asking for any donations to help "The Super Genie" Melissa Coates during this difficult time. Any donation is greatly appreciated!

If you would like to reach Melissa personally, she can be reached via the following accounts:

Facebook: RealMelissaCoates

Twitter: @realSuperGenie and @RealMelisCoates

Instagram: @melissalcoates

Thank you very much!

Josh Greenberg, Esq.


>>> Jump To Comments

Tags: #ecw #wwe #impact wrestling #melissa coates #super genie #sabu
https://wrestlr.me/66235/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Jan 31
WWE Royal Rumble Pay-Per-View Results (January 31, 2021)
The following are the results of the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view: 1. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax defeated Charlotte Flair and Asuka[...]
Jan 31 - The following are the results of the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view: 1. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax defeated Charlotte Flair and Asuka[...]
Jan 31
WWE Hall of Famer Edge Wins the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match
Exactly eleven years after he won the 2010 Royal Rumble Match, WWE Hall of Famer Edge has just won the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match after entering at[...]
Jan 31 - Exactly eleven years after he won the 2010 Royal Rumble Match, WWE Hall of Famer Edge has just won the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match after entering at[...]
Jan 31
Seth Rollins Returns to Action in 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match
Former WWE World Champion Seth Rollins returned to action tonight during the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match. 2️⃣9️⃣ @WWERollins 🙏#RoyalRu[...]
Jan 31 - Former WWE World Champion Seth Rollins returned to action tonight during the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match. 2️⃣9️⃣ @WWERollins 🙏#RoyalRu[...]
Jan 31
"Captain Charisma" Christian Returns to Action in 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match
Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion "Captain Charisma" Christian made his in-ring return during tonight's 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match. 2️⃣4[...]
Jan 31 - Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion "Captain Charisma" Christian made his in-ring return during tonight's 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match. 2️⃣4[...]
Jan 31
Hurricane Helms Appears in 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match
Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion and Tag Team Champion Hurricane Helms made a surprise appearance in the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match! 2️⃣3[...]
Jan 31 - Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion and Tag Team Champion Hurricane Helms made a surprise appearance in the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match! 2️⃣3[...]
Jan 31
Kane Returns During 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match
Former WWE World Champion Kane made a surprise appearance during tonight's 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match! 1️⃣8️⃣ @KaneWWE!!! 🔥🔥🔥#R[...]
Jan 31 - Former WWE World Champion Kane made a surprise appearance during tonight's 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match! 1️⃣8️⃣ @KaneWWE!!! 🔥🔥🔥#R[...]

Jan 31
Carlito Colón Appears in 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match
Former WWE Intercontinental, United States and Tag Team Champion Carlito Colón made a surprise appearance in tonight's 2021 Men's Royal Rumble [...]
Jan 31 - Former WWE Intercontinental, United States and Tag Team Champion Carlito Colón made a surprise appearance in tonight's 2021 Men's Royal Rumble [...]
Jan 31
Who Left Royal Rumble as Universal Champion Between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens? (Spoilers/Results)
At tonight's Royal Rumble pay-per-view, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns successfully retained his title against former champion Kevin Ow[...]
Jan 31 - At tonight's Royal Rumble pay-per-view, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns successfully retained his title against former champion Kevin Ow[...]
Jan 31
SmackDown's Bianca Belair Wins the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Superstar Bianca Belair has just won the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match. Bianca entered the match as the number [...]
Jan 31 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Superstar Bianca Belair has just won the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match. Bianca entered the match as the number [...]
Jan 31
Mickie James and Alicia Fox Return to Action in 2021 Women's Royal Rumble
Legendary WWE Superstars Mickie James and Alicia Fox returned to action during tonight's 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match. 1️⃣9️⃣ @MickieJam[...]
Jan 31 - Legendary WWE Superstars Mickie James and Alicia Fox returned to action during tonight's 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match. 1️⃣9️⃣ @MickieJam[...]
Jan 31
WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson Returns in Women's Royal Rumble
WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson has entered the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match as a surprise entrant! 1️⃣7️⃣ WWE Hall of Famer @Torrie11!![...]
Jan 31 - WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson has entered the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match as a surprise entrant! 1️⃣7️⃣ WWE Hall of Famer @Torrie11!![...]

Jan 31
Former Champions Jillian Hall and Victoria Appear in Women's Royal Rumble
Former WWE Women's Champion Victoria and former Divas Champion Jillian Hall made surprise appearances in tonight's Women's Royal Rumble Match! 8️[...]
Jan 31 - Former WWE Women's Champion Victoria and former Divas Champion Jillian Hall made surprise appearances in tonight's Women's Royal Rumble Match! 8️[...]
Jan 31
Naomi Returns to Action in the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match
Former two-time WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi has returned to in-ring competition as part of tonight's Women's Royal Rumble Match. 2️⃣ @[...]
Jan 31 - Former two-time WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi has returned to in-ring competition as part of tonight's Women's Royal Rumble Match. 2️⃣ @[...]
Jan 31
Who Left Royal Rumble as the SmackDown Women's Champion? (Spoilers/Results)
In the second bout of tonight's Royal Rumble pay-per-view, "The Boss" Sasha Banks successfully retained her SmackDown Women's Championship a[...]
Jan 31 - In the second bout of tonight's Royal Rumble pay-per-view, "The Boss" Sasha Banks successfully retained her SmackDown Women's Championship a[...]
Jan 31
Who Emerged Victorious in the WWE Title Match Between Drew McIntyre and Bill Goldberg at Royal Rumble? (Spoilers/Results)
In the opening bout of tonight's Royal Rumble pay-per-view, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre successfully retained his championship against WWE Ha[...]
Jan 31 - In the opening bout of tonight's Royal Rumble pay-per-view, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre successfully retained his championship against WWE Ha[...]
Jan 31
WATCH: WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff Show: Jan. 31, 2021
The following is the kickoff show for the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]
Jan 31 - The following is the kickoff show for the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]
Jan 31
Big WWE Superstar Returning At Tonight's Royal Rumble
As well as surprises the annual Royal Rumble event has a rich history of returning WWE Superstars from injury or time away. WrestlingNews.co is repor[...]
Jan 31 - As well as surprises the annual Royal Rumble event has a rich history of returning WWE Superstars from injury or time away. WrestlingNews.co is repor[...]
Jan 31
Surprise Entrant For Men's WWE Royal Rumble Revealed (SPOILER)
We all love a Royal Rumble surprise and one name that is backstage at tonight's event will be sure to please. Carlito is reportedly backstage and is [...]
Jan 31 - We all love a Royal Rumble surprise and one name that is backstage at tonight's event will be sure to please. Carlito is reportedly backstage and is [...]
Jan 31
WATCH: Iconic WWE WrestleMania 37 Sign Revealed Ahead Of Royal Rumble
Get a first look at the WrestleMania 37 sign from the WWE ThunderDome. [...]
Jan 31 - Get a first look at the WrestleMania 37 sign from the WWE ThunderDome. [...]
Jan 31
Title Match Bumped To WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff Show
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Charlotte and Asuka vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler has been bumped to the Royal Rumble Kickoff show, according to[...]
Jan 31 - WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Charlotte and Asuka vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler has been bumped to the Royal Rumble Kickoff show, according to[...]
Jan 31
WWE Network Documentaries Being Filmed At Royal Rumble
WWE is filming three new documentaries backstage at today’s Royal Rumble event. PWInsider reports that the company is filming episodes for Big E[...]
Jan 31 - WWE is filming three new documentaries backstage at today’s Royal Rumble event. PWInsider reports that the company is filming episodes for Big E[...]
Jan 31
GoFundMe Page Set Up to Help "Super Genie" Melissa Coates Following Leg Amputation
As fans might be aware, independent wrestling star Melissa Coates has suffered a tremendous setback, as part of her leg was amputated due to blood clo[...]
Jan 31 - As fans might be aware, independent wrestling star Melissa Coates has suffered a tremendous setback, as part of her leg was amputated due to blood clo[...]
Jan 31
Goldberg Almost "Bit His Tongue Off" On Monday's WWE Raw
During the latest episode of WWE After The Bell With Corey Graves Goldberg mentioned he nearly bit his tongue off on this past Monday's WWE Raw. He w[...]
Jan 31 - During the latest episode of WWE After The Bell With Corey Graves Goldberg mentioned he nearly bit his tongue off on this past Monday's WWE Raw. He w[...]
Jan 31
What Match Will Close Tonight's WWE Royal Rumble Pay-Per-View?
WWE Royal Rumble 2021 is just hours away and anticipation is high for the big event. Fightful Select is reporting the men’s Royal Rumble match [...]
Jan 31 - WWE Royal Rumble 2021 is just hours away and anticipation is high for the big event. Fightful Select is reporting the men’s Royal Rumble match [...]
Jan 31
2K Reportedly Backstage At Tonight's WWE Royal Rumble
WWE 2K20 was met with much criticism with some calling it one of the worst WWE video games of all time. The game developer 2K opted to not release WW[...]
Jan 31 - WWE 2K20 was met with much criticism with some calling it one of the worst WWE video games of all time. The game developer 2K opted to not release WW[...]

© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π