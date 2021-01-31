GoFundMe Page Set Up to Help "Super Genie" Melissa Coates Following Leg Amputation

As fans might be aware, independent wrestling star Melissa Coates has suffered a tremendous setback, as part of her leg was amputated due to blood clots. A GoFundMe page was created for her back in November, and it has currently raised about $24,000 of the $50,000 goal.

Fans may also know Melissa under the name of "Super Genie." She works as the manager for former ECW and NWA World Heavyweight Champion Sabu.

Here is the description from the GoFundMe page: