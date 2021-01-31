WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
GoFundMe Page Set Up to Help "Super Genie" Melissa Coates Following Leg Amputation
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Jan 31, 2021
As fans might be aware, independent wrestling star Melissa Coates has suffered a tremendous setback, as part of her leg was amputated due to blood clots. A GoFundMe page was created for her back in November, and it has currently raised about $24,000 of the $50,000 goal.
Fans may also know Melissa under the name of "Super Genie." She works as the manager for former ECW and NWA World Heavyweight Champion Sabu.
"The Super Genie" Melissa Coates is a trailblazer in the world of professional bodybuilding and pro-wrestling. Throughout the 90's, she competed in the International Federation of Bodybuilding, placing highly in their Ms. Olympia and Ms. International events. Due to her success, she was ranked 9th in the world in women's bodybuilding. Melissa was featured extensively in fitness magazines, including Muscle & Fitness, Flex, Muscle Mag, Muscular Development and Iron Man.
After retiring from bodybuilding, Melissa Coates trained with Hall of Fame pro wrestler, Killer Kowalski. She would later compete in the WWE and throughout the independents. Melissa currently performs as "The Super Genie" and manages legendary pro wrestler, Sabu. They perform for various pro wrestling companies across the globe .
On Tuesday October 13, 2020 Melissa was admitted to University Medical Center Las Vegas to assess recent onset of excruciating pain in her left leg. The doctors discovered that the arteries supplying blood to her left lower leg were completely obstructed by blood clots. Over the next few days several procedures were performed in an attempt to remove the clots and thus save her leg but these operations were unsuccessful. Ultimately Melissa and her doctors had to make the agonizing choice to perform a life-saving above knee amputation of her left leg. As a result of this medical emergency, she has incurred substantial medical bills and will be out of work for an indefinite amount of time as she rehabs her injury. She currently is still in hospital and in great pain but she remains positive.
We are therefore asking for any donations to help "The Super Genie" Melissa Coates during this difficult time. Any donation is greatly appreciated!
If you would like to reach Melissa personally, she can be reached via the following accounts: